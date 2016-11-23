Rita stays honest...plus, Indiana beer events for the coming weeks 

-
Pouring one of Upland's many sours
-
Upland Brewing Co.
Nationally ranked beer judge, award-winning homebrewer, fearless craft beer advocate — Paul Edwards has been covering my back for a couple of decades. He bolstered my begging for craft beer news space when Indiana had a whopping half-dozen breweries statewide. He helped formulate NUVO’s first Craft Brewers Roundtable that led to the Indiana Craft Brewers Oral History Initiative that led to IU Press publishing True Brew: A Guide to Craft Beer in Indiana
. And by extension, through advocating for these print-based public initiatives, he helped unleash the current burgeoning scene for bloggers. Through it all, Paul Edwards has covered my back. Here’s his latest email ‘to keep me honest’:
“I read with great interest your article about Upland’s Sour Beer program. They really do brew some great sour and funky beers.
Brewing events for the weeks to come:
Nov. 23
But your statement about “the age-old Belgian Trappist brewing style” is a bit off the mark. While sour beers are traditionally associated with Belgium, the Trappists aren’t/weren’t the ones brewing them.
Belgian Lambic beers are and were historically only brewed in a specific region in and around Brussels. This was partly due to the right combination of airborne yeast and bacteria and partly due to government regulation to protect the region’s monopoly on the style and to keep competing foreign beers out. Sort of like the way the German Beer Purity Law (The Reinheitsgrebot) was introduced to not only maintain strict quality but to also keep competing foreign beers out of the German marketplace.
Certainly many beers back in the day were fermented spontaneously, or at least by introducing fermenting wort/beer from previous batch into a new batch.
The Brasserie d'Orval does introduce a strain of Brettanomyces into their beer, along with a mix of other saccharomyces cerevisiae strains.
BTW, I have a Kriek and a Gueze lambic (or really pseudo-lambic, since I’m not in Brussels) cooling their heels in my basement brewery right now. They’re getting close, but they need maybe the rest of the winter for the yeast and bacteria to finish their magic.
Cheers!
—Paul E.”
: Triton Brewing Beer Sampling at Kahn’s Fine Wines and Spirits (5341 N. Keystone), 5:30-7:30 p.m. kahnsfinewines.com
Nov. 24
: Check on a brewery being open before heading out on Thanksgiving Day.
click to enlarge
Nov. 25
: Special invite to show up at Chilly Water:
“Hey Beer Lovers and Collectors of finely-aged beers we will release our newest "Turn It Up" beer — Long Black Veil celebrates our 100th batch and pushes the limits of yeast fermentation. A lengthy mash was conducted using Scottish base malts with loads of dark caramel and biscuit. The first 20% of the wort was scorched prior to boiling to mimic the old world Scottish ales that were brewed on wood-fired kettles. This created caramelized sugars and flavor compounds that add to the full mouthfeel of this Strong Scotch Ale. Boiling the wort for over three hours condensed the sugars even further, creating a rich syrup-like liquid that took weeks to fully ferment. Long cold-conditioning and a three month slumber in freshly dumped whiskey barrels from our great neighbors at Hotel Tango Whiskey allowed this beer to mellow out and develop a rich and complex flavor profile. A nutty caramel flavor is complimented by slight vanilla and smokey undertones with a very subtle whiskey aroma. This ale can be enjoyed upon purchase or can develop for over a decade in the bottle.
We open at 11 a.m. on November 25 and the bottles are $20 each with a limit of two per customer.
Thanks for all of your support.”
Nov. 25
: Crown Beer Fest tickets
are on sale; or call 219-663-4545. June 10, 2017 is the Fest date in Crown Point.
Nov. 30
: 500 Monks Tapping at Triton Brewing Company® (5764 Wheeler Road), 3-10 p.m. “Sweet, strong and amazing traditional Belgian Dark Strong Ale available on draft or growler.” KG Slider Station will be vending, 4:30-10 p.m.
Dec. 3
: Triton Brewing & Taxman Brewing Tap Takeover at The Pint Room Carmel (110 W. Main Street, Carmel) 5:30-7:30 p.m. pintroomcarmel.com
click to enlarge
Dec. 6
: Tomlinson Tap Room, Girls Pint Out, 6-8:30 p.m.
Informal night hanging out with -
Holly Miller - owner Black Acre Brewing Co., Leah Huelsebusch - owner Taxman Brewing Company, Keely Thomlinson - brewer Scotty's Thr3e Wise Men Brewing Company, Eilise Lane Servies - owner/brewer Scarlet Lane Brewing Company, Eileen Martin - brewer Fountain Square Brewing Co., Megan Pelsor & Emi Grinvalds - brewers Sun King Brewing Company, Max Schenk - owner Round Town Brewery, Rita Kohn - beer writer for NUVO
This event includes no formal presentation - come and go as you please!
Dec. 10
: Triton Brewing Beer Sampling at Big Red Liquors (3437 W. 86th St.), 2-5 p.m.