Review: Susan Tennant's "Weaving through Space" 

Some of the constructions might remind you of comets. Some might make you think of the machines constructed on the molecular level for which three scientists won the 2016 Nobel Prize last week. “Intersecting Orbs,” stemming from Gallery 924’s red brick walls and exploding into spheres, might remind you of a binary star system. The tails of these orbs seem to disappear into the walls themselves on which they are supported. And the fiberglass rods from which they emanate seem to continue on into other stretches of gallery wall. In fact they seem to slip in and out of the brick and concrete as if the walls consisted of a long piece of fabric to be stitched up.Then there’s a whole series of sculptures entitled revolving around flight, including a whole series entitled “Constructed Flight Vessel (1-4).” Some hang from the rafters, some are pinned to the walls. “Constructed Flight Vessel” looks as much like a pair of snow shoes placed one on top of the other as something that could fly through the air like say an airplane or, say, a drone.The materials used to make these sculptures—fiberglass rods, wood and waxed cord—certainly feel provisional. Looking at the skeletal frames of this work, it’s much easier to call to mind the Wright Brothers’ Kitty Hawk than a contemporary jetliner. But maybe leaving the final result slightly less than clearly defined is a way to leave the way open to improvisation on the part of the artist—and imagination on the part of the viewer. Of course, the sculptor here isn’t trying to make something practical, so maybe there’s something else going on here.Maybe some who come see this work who are going through challenges, have found themselves confronted with brick walls in their careers, in their lives. But brick and mortar, the artist seems to remind us, is just another form of space at the molecular level. You don’t have to bang your head against the wall. Somehow, you can find the wherewithal to weave your way through it.