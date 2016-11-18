Search
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Pinterest
  • Instagram
  • Sign Up for Our E-Newsletters

November 18, 2016 Arts » Theater + Dance

Review: "Static" at The Phoenix Theatre 

The play’s plot takes neither the conventional horror nor thriller

By
Reddit Email Add to favorites
click to enlarge 1026162610_zrp_6411.jpg


Static by Tom Horan is a thriller-mystery equipped with science fiction tropes. Ghosts are in the machines, white noise is the dead communicating with the living and the past can skip ahead in time to influence the present. These tropes are put to interesting ends—for example, using time travel to juxtapose on stage the neighborhood legend of a tragic event with what actually occurred—but they’re also the reason for many of the play’s ambiguities, inconsistencies, and narrative cul-de-sacs.

When Emma (Chelsey Stauffer) buys a house in her hometown which once belonged to a hoarder-couple with a local reputation, she discovers an old collection of recordings that the husband, Walter (Rich Rand), left behind. Most are just inventories of items in the house (“a fan,” “a grandfather clock,” “a coffee pot”) followed by their sounds (whirr, tic-toc, fzzz). Others, however, indicate a troubled marriage and perhaps supernatural meddling.


Growing up, Emma had always heard that the wife, Millie (Jolene Mentink Moffatt), killed herself and her husband after he hid a “strange object” from her that she’d become obsessed with. In the course of the play, it’s eventually revealed that during her childhood Emma temporarily had possession of the object—a small, powder blue music box—which she one day returned to the couple at Walter’s request.

All of the characters are unbelievable, not because they’re poorly played, but because their transitive emotions are unrealistic. And while at first Emma’s boyfriend, Owen (Ben Schuetz), appears to be a surrogate for the audience, he winds up lacking both courage and sympathy.

If the play were to have followed conventional horror lines, it would’ve turned out either that the ghost of Millie lured Emma back to the house for vengeance or that the music box was possessed by an evil spirit that haunts whoever possesses it. On the other hand, if it had followed conventional thriller lines, the congenial Walter would’ve turned out to be responsible for the couple’s murder-suicide and his ghost what actually brought Emma back to the house, with Millie leaving coded messages from the past trying to warn her.

The play’s plot takes neither the conventional horror nor thriller lines, however, but instead opts for the bathetic. The unsatisfactory ending—besides being disjointed from the rest the play’s mood and tone—also leaves the play’s moral commentary on our relationship with technology out of place. At one point, Walter warns Millie that “you think you own these things, but they own you”; but, toward the end of the play, he tells Emma (in a strange time overlap of past and present) that “things are precious…They are proof that we exist.” Perhaps a missed nuance in all of Static’s theatrical commotion.



More Theater + Dance »

Tags: ,

Reddit Email Add to favorites

Comments

Readers also liked…

Latest in Theater + Dance

Around the Web

Trending Now

More Shared

This Week's Flyers

About The Author

Mark Dunbar

Events & Best Bets

Today Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu
Jacco Oliver: Liquid Painting, Liquid Time

Best Bet: Jacco Oliver: Liquid Painting, Liquid Time @ Indianapolis Museum of Art

Included with GA

Today's Best Bets | All of today's events

Arts
Screen
Music
Sports
Dining
Bars

Submit an Event

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Around the Web

Current Issue

Issue Cover

This Week's
Digital Edition

  • November 16-22, 2016

Current City Guide

Find a Nuvo Cover Gallery Archives
Search
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Pinterest
  • Instagram
  • Sign Up for Our E-Newsletters
Newsletters Sign up for the latest news and to win free tickets to events Newsletters Sign up for the latest news and to win free tickets to events
Tickets Buy tickets to events around Central Indiana Tickets Buy tickets to events around Central Indiana
Contests Win free stuff from NUVOmedia and our partners Contests Win free stuff from NUVOmedia and our partners
Classifieds Buy, sell and trade opportunities Classifieds Buy, sell and trade opportunities
Nuvo Singles Meet tens of thousands of local singles around central Indiana Nuvo Singles Meet tens of thousands of local singles around central Indiana
This Week's Issue Issue Cover This Week's Issue
 Find a Nuvo
Publication Info
Check It Out

All contents copyright © 2016 NUVO Inc.
3951 N. Meridian St., Suite 200, Indianapolis, IN 46208
Website powered by Foundation