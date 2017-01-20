Search
January 20, 2017 Screens

Review: "Silence" from Martin Scorsese 

Scorsese's new film, "Silence," is a flat-out masterpiece

*****
After 50 years of films, Scorsese never ceases to stun. His new film, Silence, is a flat-out masterpiece, which will loom large in your cinematic memories right alongside Taxi Driver, Raging Bull, GoodFellas, the list goes on.

Silence follows two Jesuit priests (Andrew Garfield and Adam Driver) on a mission to find their missing mentor (Liam Neeson) in the dark heart of 17th century Japan, where Christianity was outlawed. During their quest, they find groups of Japanese Christians hiding in dilapidated villages, desperately avoiding persecution from the Buddhist government.


Although the film may seem like a dramatic departure for Scorsese, these characters are ultimately cut from the same cloth as Travis Bickle and Henry Hill. They silently struggle with morality in the midst of mayhem. The priests wince in disbelief as their followers are tortured and killed for their faith. While their lord died for his devotees, they find themselves watching their own die for them. Here, Silence emerges as a poignant portrait of belief — not just in higher powers but in one’s fellow man. At the center of it all is Garfield, who delivers a devastating, career-defining performance as a man wrestling with his faith while seeing friends suffer for it.

Written by Scorsese and Jay Cocks, the film doesn’t offer any easy answers. It makes us marvel at its characters’ commitment one moment and grimace at their stubbornness the next. This isn’t a faith-based film that merely preaches to the choir. Silence challenges religious devotion as much as it shows reverence for it.

Scorsese grew up as a Catholic, and his intimacy with the subject matter here shines through every frame. As Robert De Niro said in a tribute to Scorsese: “Those of us who know him know that he thought at one time of becoming a priest. But I really know his vocation was to become what he is today — the high priest of film.”

Rated R, Showing in wide release

