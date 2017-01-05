Review: "Sheer Madness" at Beef & Boards 

click to enlarge

click to enlarge

Rebber

Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre’s 44th season announces four returning favorites and four first-time offerings.December 30th’s kickoff featured an Indianapolis version of the madcap mystery,, which has been running in Boston for 35 years, with similar longevity in Philadelphia and Chicago.Indy’s sharp-eyed audience was on top of every twist and turn, calling out razor sharp recitations of every clue implicating any one of the four suspects. No two performances will be the same as the cast plays into the ‘voted’ murderer.The ensemble of six on stage peppers the action with one-liners and cutting references specific to Indiana and Indianapolis gleaned from local lore and up-to-the-minute media references (including NUVO).Daniel Klingler is larger than life as Tony Whitcomb, coping with the upstairs tenant’s incessant piano practicing. Jennycoils us into Barbara DeMarco’s machinations. Nathan Robbins inhabits Mikey Thomas as the perfect second in command under the thumb of Jeff Stockberger. Michael Shelton is the epitome of snake-cool as Eddie Lawrence, while Suzanne Stark takes upper echelon Mrs. Eleanor Shubert to perfect snide.Eddie Curry is responsible for burnishing the non-stop hilarity originated by German playwright Paul Portner and refashioned for the American stage by Marilyn Abrams and Bruce Jordan.Michael Layton’s scenic design merits special note.(Feb. 2-March 26)(Feb. 17-March)(March 30-May 14)(May 18-July 2)(July 6-Aug. 13)(Aug. 17-Oct. 1)(Oct. 5-Nov. 19)