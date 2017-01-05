Search
January 05, 2017 Arts » Theater + Dance

Review: "Sheer Madness" at Beef & Boards 

No two performances will be the same

tony_barbara_and_mrs_shubert.jpg


Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre’s 44th season announces four returning favorites and four first-time offerings.

December 30th’s kickoff featured an Indianapolis version of the madcap mystery, Sheer Madness, which has been running in Boston for 35 years, with similar longevity in Philadelphia and Chicago.


Indy’s sharp-eyed audience was on top of every twist and turn, calling out razor sharp recitations of every clue implicating any one of the four suspects. No two performances will be the same as the cast plays into the ‘voted’ murderer.

The ensemble of six on stage peppers the action with one-liners and cutting references specific to Indiana and Indianapolis gleaned from local lore and up-to-the-minute media references (including NUVO).

shear_madness.jpg

Daniel Klingler is larger than life as Tony Whitcomb, coping with the upstairs tenant’s incessant piano practicing. Jenny Rebber coils us into Barbara DeMarco’s machinations. Nathan Robbins inhabits Mikey Thomas as the perfect second in command under the thumb of Jeff Stockberger. Michael Shelton is the epitome of snake-cool as Eddie Lawrence, while Suzanne Stark takes upper echelon Mrs. Eleanor Shubert to perfect snide.

Eddie Curry is responsible for burnishing the non-stop hilarity originated by German playwright Paul Portner and refashioned for the American stage by Marilyn Abrams and Bruce Jordan.

Michael Layton’s scenic design merits special note.

runs through Jan. 29

Up next:
Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Coat (Feb. 2-March 26)
Pinkalicious, the Musical (Feb. 17-March)
My Fair Lady (March 30-May 14)
Shrek the Musical (May 18-July 2)
Cash: Ring of Fire (July 6-Aug. 13)
West Side Story (Aug. 17-Oct. 1)
Ghost the Musical (Oct. 5-Nov. 19)

About The Author

Rita Kohn

Rita Kohn
Bio:
 Rita Kohn has been covering craft beer and the arts for NUVO for two decades. She’s the author of True Brew: A Guide to Craft Beer in Indiana.

