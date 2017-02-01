Search
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Pinterest
  • Instagram
  • Sign Up for Our E-Newsletters

February 01, 2017 Screens

Review: "Plank Face" by Bloomington filmmakers 

Plank Face is the sophomore effort of the Bloomington production company, Bandit Motion Pictures

By
****
Reddit Email Add to favorites
click to enlarge SUBMITTED
  • Submitted

I can't imagine a bolder film than Plank Face to kick off a renewed focus in NUVO's film reviews — locally made movies.

Plank Face is the sophomore effort of the Bloomington production company, Bandit Motion Pictures, which made its debut last year with the psychosexual thriller, Harvest Lake. While that film focuses on fungal creatures that send campers into a sexual trance, Plank Face follows forest-dwelling cannibals as they seduce people into their tribe.

The feral family kidnaps a camper named Max (Nathan Barrett) and turns him into a primitive beast, complete with the titular mask — a thick piece of bark that makes him look like he sprouted from the earth. Unlike the iconic backwoods bogeyman, Jason Voorhees, this killer's mask is more organic, and his motivation is far more intriguing.


click to enlarge SUBMITTED
  • Submitted

Harvest Lake and Plank Face are the arthouse responses to the Friday the 13th films. They dig into the sexuality of those slasher flicks to reveal the raw humanity underneath. While Friday the 13th uses sex as a quick catalyst for more sinister behavior, Plank Face pauses to examine its characters' primal urges more closely. It emerges as an exploration of the wild side in everyone — predators and prey.

Co-writer/director Scott Schirmer maintains a slow-burn pace while cinematographer/composer Brian K. Williams hypnotizes us with darkly beautiful imagery and a somber score. Plank Face is a surreal, bewitching spectacle.

The film is currently available to rent on Amazon Instant Video and Vimeo, and you can buy it on DVD and Blu-ray at the Bandit Motion Pictures website. You can also stream it through Amazon Prime starting February 10. It's safe to say you haven't seen anything quite like Plank Face. This film is a shining example of the movie magic at work right here in Indy.

More Screens »

Tags: ,

Reddit Email Add to favorites

Comments

Readers also liked…

Latest in Screens

Around the Web

Trending Now

More Shared

This Week's Flyers

About The Author

Sam Watermeier

Events & Best Bets

Today Thu Fri Sat Sun Mon Tue
First Wednesdays: A Survival Guide to the Next Four Years

Best Bet: First Wednesdays: A Survival Guide to the Next Four Years @ Kurt Vonnegut Memorial Library

Free

Today's Best Bets | All of today's events

Arts
Screen
Music
Sports
Dining
Bars

Submit an Event

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Around the Web

Current Issue

Issue Cover

This Week's
Digital Edition

  • February 1- 7, 2017

Current City Guide

Find a Nuvo Cover Gallery Archives
Search
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Pinterest
  • Instagram
  • Sign Up for Our E-Newsletters
Newsletters Sign up for the latest news and to win free tickets to events Newsletters Sign up for the latest news and to win free tickets to events
Tickets Buy tickets to events around Central Indiana Tickets Buy tickets to events around Central Indiana
Contests Win free stuff from NUVOmedia and our partners Contests Win free stuff from NUVOmedia and our partners
Classifieds Buy, sell and trade opportunities Classifieds Buy, sell and trade opportunities
Nuvo Singles Meet tens of thousands of local singles around central Indiana Nuvo Singles Meet tens of thousands of local singles around central Indiana
This Week's Issue Issue Cover This Week's Issue
 Find a Nuvo
Publication Info
Check It Out

All contents copyright © 2017 NUVO Inc.
3951 N. Meridian St., Suite 200, Indianapolis, IN 46208
Website powered by Foundation