Review: Lobyn Hamilton's "The Breaks" 

click to enlarge

Lobyn Hamilton’s mediums are largely vinyl records and album covers. These give his work (you might have seen some of it on the set of the Fox Series Empire) a unique character. “The medium is everything” he writes in his artist’s statement.Saying this glosses over the skill required to create his unique portraiture — painstakingly fixing shards of vinyl onto his canvases — conceptually this statement is beyond dispute.His art, in fact, seems particularly relevant to this moment in history. His work is also an affirmation of Black culture. Many of his subjects are African-American musical icons who have shaped American music (although the Beatles and Dylan are among his subjects too). Take, for example, his “Louis Armstrong.” Into Satchmo’s vinyl cheeks — against a blue background — he intricately carves the names of music styles and musicians that run the gamut of American popular music. A number of his portraits of women seem equally innovative.In “Return from Africa” you see a woman wearing a map of Africa in the shape of a headdress. The map is composed of hundreds of spines of record albums pancaked together—suggesting the African influence on American music.“Turn Your Head Please” is perhaps more ambiguous in meaning. You see here a black woman in profile, her face cast in vinyl, with a collage of LP spines pressed together to represent her hair. This work is part of the intriguingly entitled “Stockholm Syndrome Series.” Is this work an observation on the multi-billion dollar business of hair straightening?Hamilton’s foray into politics includes a stunning sculptural head bust of Malcolm X emanating from a record player. But the most politically charged of these works has to be the portrait entitled “Der Donald,” fashioned out of vinyl and various bits of Nazi propaganda pressed into Plexiglas. It’s the reflective nature of the Plexiglas medium that lends a stunning aspect to this work. That is, it’s impossible not to see your own reflection in it when standing before it. Whether Trump reflects your values, is another matter entirely.