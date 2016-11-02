Search
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Pinterest
  • Instagram
  • Sign Up for Our E-Newsletters

November 02, 2016 Screens

Review: "Inferno," the third movie in the Robert Langdon series 

"The blend of history and mystery is the reason why people gobble up these books and movies."

By
**1/2
Reddit Email Add to favorites
click to enlarge inferno.jpg


Inferno is a dumb popcorn movie disguised as a smart mystery. It’s packed with historical insights and religious iconography, but it ultimately leaves you feeling empty.

This is the third film in the Robert Langdon series, preceded by The Da Vinci Code and Angels & Demons. The hero of Dan Brown’s bestselling books, Langdon (Tom Hanks) is a lot like Indiana Jones — an academic who’s constantly swept up in adventures that take him across the globe.


Inferno finds the Harvard symbologist outrunning authorities all over Europe. After he wakes up with a head wound in a Florence hospital, a young doctor (Felicity Jones) helps him escape shady government agents in pursuit of a deadly virus with which Langdon is connected. That’s the gist of the convoluted plot.

When Langdon and the doctor aren’t running around lavish locales, they’re unraveling the mystery through clues in European history and artwork — a trail of breadcrumbs from the billionaire geneticist responsible for the virus. This madman (a deliciously over-the-top Ben Foster) takes them on quite a ride — mostly through secret corridors in beautiful museums.

The film has some imaginative sequences, such as a foot chase across the beams above the ceiling of the Palazzo Vecchio, the town hall of Florence. However, keep in mind that this is directed by Ron Howard, who masterfully recreated the claustrophobia of a spacecraft in Apollo 13. In other words, he’s achieved far more immersive feats of escapism. Inferno is utterly forgettable. It’s one of Hanks’ and Howard’s worst films — a hollow piece of entertainment from two men who usually deliver films full of heart.

Hanks must be doing Howard a favor with these films because he looks absolutely miserable to be in them. Hanks is America’s middle-aged dad — he’s not an action-adventure hero. But he runs around awkwardly anyway and spouts off historical anecdotes like a geeky high school teacher. In fact, Inferno feels like the kind of film you’d watch in a history class during the last week before summer vacation. The teacher would pop in the DVD and tell the students that it might give them some “food for thought” as he sits and grades their final papers.

The blend of history and mystery is the reason why people gobble up these books and movies. Like broccoli covered with cheese, they trick you into thinking they’re good for you. In reality, this series is pure junk food. You’ll occasionally admire the pulpy imagination of it, but you’ll put the books down or leave the theater feeling like you’ve wasted your time … or maybe you won’t. Maybe you’ll have fun. Maybe you’ll feel transported. That’s the magic of movies. There’s something for everyone.

More Screens »

Tags: ,

Reddit Email Add to favorites

Readers also liked…

Latest in Screens

Around the Web

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Trending Now

More Shared

This Week's Flyers

About The Author

Sam Watermeier

Events & Best Bets

Today Thu Fri Sat Sun Mon Tue
The Breaks: Lobyn Hamilton

Best Bet: The Breaks: Lobyn Hamilton

Free

Today's Best Bets | All of today's events

Arts
Screen
Music
Sports
Dining
Bars

Submit an Event

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Around the Web

Current Issue

Issue Cover

This Week's
Digital Edition

  • Oct. 26-Nov. 1, 2016

Current City Guide

Find a Nuvo Cover Gallery Archives
Search
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Pinterest
  • Instagram
  • Sign Up for Our E-Newsletters
Newsletters Sign up for the latest news and to win free tickets to events Newsletters Sign up for the latest news and to win free tickets to events
Tickets Buy tickets to events around Central Indiana Tickets Buy tickets to events around Central Indiana
Contests Win free stuff from NUVOmedia and our partners Contests Win free stuff from NUVOmedia and our partners
Classifieds Buy, sell and trade opportunities Classifieds Buy, sell and trade opportunities
Nuvo Singles Meet tens of thousands of local singles around central Indiana Nuvo Singles Meet tens of thousands of local singles around central Indiana
This Week's Issue Issue Cover This Week's Issue
 Find a Nuvo
Publication Info
Check It Out

All contents copyright © 2016 NUVO Inc.
3951 N. Meridian St., Suite 200, Indianapolis, IN 46208
Website powered by Foundation