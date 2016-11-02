Review: "Inferno," the third movie in the Robert Langdon series 

click to enlarge

is a dumb popcorn movie disguised as a smart mystery. It’s packed with historical insights and religious iconography, but it ultimately leaves you feeling empty.This is the third film in the Robert Langdon series, preceded byand. The hero of Dan Brown’s bestselling books, Langdon (Tom Hanks) is a lot like Indiana Jones — an academic who’s constantly swept up in adventures that take him across the globe.finds the Harvard symbologist outrunning authorities all over Europe. After he wakes up with a head wound in a Florence hospital, a young doctor (Felicity Jones) helps him escape shady government agents in pursuit of a deadly virus with which Langdon is connected. That’s the gist of the convoluted plot.When Langdon and the doctor aren’t running around lavish locales, they’re unraveling the mystery through clues in European history and artwork — a trail of breadcrumbs from the billionaire geneticist responsible for the virus. This madman (a deliciously over-the-top Ben Foster) takes them on quite a ride — mostly through secret corridors in beautiful museums.The film has some imaginative sequences, such as a foot chase across the beams above the ceiling of the Palazzo Vecchio, the town hall of Florence. However, keep in mind that this is directed by Ron Howard, who masterfully recreated the claustrophobia of a spacecraft in. In other words, he’s achieved far more immersive feats of escapism. Inferno is utterly forgettable. It’s one of Hanks’ and Howard’s worst films — a hollow piece of entertainment from two men who usually deliver films full of heart.Hanks must be doing Howard a favor with these films because he looks absolutely miserable to be in them. Hanks is America’s middle-aged dad — he’s not an action-adventure hero. But he runs around awkwardly anyway and spouts off historical anecdotes like a geeky high school teacher. In fact, Inferno feels like the kind of film you’d watch in a history class during the last week before summer vacation. The teacher would pop in the DVD and tell the students that it might give them some “food for thought” as he sits and grades their final papers.The blend of history and mystery is the reason why people gobble up these books and movies. Like broccoli covered with cheese, they trick you into thinking they’re good for you. In reality, this series is pure junk food. You’ll occasionally admire the pulpy imagination of it, but you’ll put the books down or leave the theater feeling like you’ve wasted your time … or maybe you won’t. Maybe you’ll have fun. Maybe you’ll feel transported. That’s the magic of movies. There’s something for everyone.