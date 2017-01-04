Review: "Hidden Figures" with Taraji P. Henson, Octavia Spencer and Janelle Monáe 

click to enlarge

During the early days of the Space Race with Russia, NASA used computers. At the time, the term was commonly used to describe highly-skilled mathematicians that computed for the agency. The computers were female and their skin was darker than those in power preferred, so they got the short end of the stick.is the fact-based story of how the women were able to secure a better situation for themselves while serving their country. It's a crowd-pleaser that feels more like an exceptional TV movie than a prestige theatrical release, but never mind, it stars some of the best actors working today, reminding us how they earned their reputations.Here's an example of the crowd-pleasing approach to the subject. NASA mathematicians Katherine Johnson (Taraji P. Henson), Dorothy Vaughan (Octavia Spencer) and Mary Jackson (Janelle Monáe) have an encounter with a police officer on a country road. The encounter is as tense as you would expect back then – or right now – until they tell him they're involved in the Space Race, which gets him so excited that he gives them an escort to work. "Three negro women are chasing a white police officer down the highway in Hampton, Virginia, 1961," says Mary. "Ladies, that there is a God-ordained miracle!"Katherine receives a promotion at work, which means she is moved out of her segregated area and in with the light-skinned folks. They must deal with it, but many of them don't like it, as evidenced by the simmering hostility displayed by characters well-played by Kirsten Dunst and Jim Parsons. Kevin Costner plays manager Al Harrison, whose focus is on the mission. He has no patience for anything that gets in the way, including segregation, which he deals with bluntly. Costner is very good, even in the applause-bait scene involving an offensive sign.The stars of the show, of course, are Taraji P. Henson, Octaviaand Janelle Monáe, and they are excellent. Their names have already come up in various end-of-year critics' polls and movie groups' awards. They should also make the short lists when the Academy Awards nominations are announced.makes sure you feel the sting of everyday racism. It also makes sure you get a feel-good moment for every feel-bad one. I'm fine with that. As a film, it won't go down as one of the greats, but it's consistently good, very well acted, and it introduces us to a group of patriots previously overlooked.