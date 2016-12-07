Search
December 07, 2016 Arts » Theater + Dance

Review: "Every Christmas Story Ever Told" from Buck Creek Players 

It's what you want a Christmas story to be

Buck Creek Players' production of Every Christmas Story Ever Told is what other holiday sendups only wish they were: genuinely, uproariously funny. Director D. Scott Robinson and the trio of actors, Jessica Bartley, Stacia Ann Hulen and Steven R. Linville, get the credit for the show's out-of-control hilarity. I laughed so hard I snorted, and I literally almost fell out of my chair when demon-Frosty boomed, "I'll be back again someday!" And really, who can resist a shiny green codpiece on the Nutcracker? (Two weeks running, I've gotten to use "codpiece" in a review.)

The premise of the show is built around Steven's insistence that A Christmas Carol is the most appropriate holiday offering, but Jessica and Stacia just as adamantly disagree, saying that other BHCs (Beloved Holiday Classics) are as deserving. And so they bust away from Carol and into the "drug-induced orgy of theft" that is How the Grinch Stole Christmas. Other memorable programs are also given the abbreviated treatment, but due to copyright issues, one claymation classic is revamped, with Gustave the Green-Nosed Goat and his oral hygiene elf heading to an island with freakish playthings, such as a Pee-Wee Herman pull toy.


The show is such a success because of the genuine energy and abandonment that the cast exudes. They aren't just playing parts — they are interacting, having a good time and even cracking each other up. Which segues into the warning that some audience members will be conscripted onto the stage, and the show is rated PG-13.

Cathy Cutshall's costume design adds those ingenious touches that take the joke further, and Aaron B. Bailey's set design is a book-lover's dream. The cast and crew have created a holiday show that is actually entertaining instead of just another tradition. This one deserves all the money. Pack the house. And if the hints during the show aren't enough to remind you, buy the cookies in the lobby.

