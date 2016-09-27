Search
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Pinterest
  • Instagram
  • Sign Up for Our E-Newsletters

September 27, 2016 Screens

Review: "Demon," the story of a Jewish curse 

Demon isn’t a bad film, it’s just a disappointing one.

By
**1/2
Reddit Email Add to favorites
click to enlarge demon.png

Demon is a haunted film. It’s filled with promise, but its flaws loom over every scene like a somber ghost — the spirit of the film it could’ve been.

Sadly, director Marcin Wrona committed suicide before the film’s premiere at the Gdynia Film Festival in Poland, his homeland. His wife and producing partner, Olga Szymanska, is now taking the film overseas and carrying her husband’s memory. It’s a striking case of life imitating art, as the heroine of the film also stays committed to her husband during the worst of times.

The film follows a man named Piotr (Itay Tiran) as he travels to a small Polish village to marry Zaneta (Agnieszka Zulewska) and fix up the old house her father left for them. While doing some landscaping the night before the wedding, Piotr uncovers a skeleton. It turns out to be the body of a young Jewish girl who was killed by her Polish neighbors in the village during World War II. And like a “dybbuk” from Jewish mythology, this spirit possesses Piotr and clings tightly, threatening to stay until her death is avenged.



As she slowly takes over his body, Piotr acts quite odd during the wedding party. He sweats, stutters and breaks out into fits of anger. At first, his mood swings seem to simply be the result of alcohol, stress and the disorienting intoxication of entering a new family. But then he starts flailing around in horror film fashion, displaying demonic behavior that echoes The Exorcist.

The family doesn’t know what to make of Piotr’s changes, especially since they barely know him. They have no frame of reference for how he normally acts. For a while, it seems like his outlandish, alien appearance is meant to mirror how they see him — as a stranger, a foreign threat to the family.

The problem is that we don’t get to know Piotr either. Therefore, his violent transformation isn’t as tragic as it could be. He merely morphs from one mystery to another. Unlike The Exorcist, which deeply distresses us with the deterioration of its lead character’s innocence, Demon grows dull and tiresome. It loses sight of the humanity amid the horror elements.

Despite his character’s lack of depth, Tiran delivers a largely engaging performance. He’s a magnetic actor, drawing you in even when the drama enters thematically thin territory. In the first act of the film, he exudes an intriguing sense of sorrow. However, once the spirit consumes him at the wedding party, his performance is reduced to a mess of shaking and shrieking. As his wife, Zulewska isn’t much more interesting; she essentially becomes a puddle of tears.

Demon isn’t a bad film; it’s a disappointing one. It makes us squirm in our seats — not out of fear or boredom but out of hope for the film to go in better, more compelling directions. If only Wrona had the chance to evolve as a filmmaker. This film certainly shows that he had the potential.

More Screens »

Tags: , , ,

Reddit Email Add to favorites

Readers also liked…

Latest in Screens

Around the Web

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Trending Now

More Shared

This Week's Flyers

About The Author

Sam Watermeier

Events & Best Bets

Today Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun Mon
Exhibit: Hidden Treasures

(Wednesday)
Best Bet: Exhibit: Hidden Treasures @ Museum of Miniature Houses

$5 adults, $3 children under 10

Today's Best Bets | All of today's events

Arts
Screen
Music
Sports
Dining
Bars

Submit an Event

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Keep in-the-know
on-the-fly

Sign up for Nuvo
E-Newsletters:

Around the Web

Current Issue

Issue Cover

This Week's
Digital Edition

  • September 21-27, 2016

Current City Guide

Find a Nuvo Cover Gallery Archives
Search
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Pinterest
  • Instagram
  • Sign Up for Our E-Newsletters
Newsletters Sign up for the latest news and to win free tickets to events Newsletters Sign up for the latest news and to win free tickets to events
Tickets Buy tickets to events around Central Indiana Tickets Buy tickets to events around Central Indiana
Contests Win free stuff from NUVOmedia and our partners Contests Win free stuff from NUVOmedia and our partners
Classifieds Buy, sell and trade opportunities Classifieds Buy, sell and trade opportunities
Nuvo Singles Meet tens of thousands of local singles around central Indiana Nuvo Singles Meet tens of thousands of local singles around central Indiana
This Week's Issue Issue Cover This Week's Issue
 Find a Nuvo
Publication Info
Check It Out

All contents copyright © 2016 NUVO Inc.
3951 N. Meridian St., Suite 200, Indianapolis, IN 46208
Website powered by Foundation