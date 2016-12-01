Review: "Bad Santa 2" is far from politically correct 

click to enlarge

a world

news

This year is a strange time for asequel. The whole shtick of the first film is its gleeful neglect of political correctness. So it’s jarring to see the protagonist return over a decade later toin which people are now pushing harder for political correctness than ever before. At the same time, we’ve elected leaders who are normalizing the inhumane behavior that Bad Santa satirizes. Will audiences seeas a parody of bad behavior or an endorsement of it?Billy Bob Thornton reprises the role he was born to play — lovable asshole Willie Soke. When he’s not cracking safes, the bitter boozer seeks solace in sex and whiskey. In the first film, he poses as a department store Santa during the holiday season in an effort to rob shopping outlets on Christmas Eve. In this second go-round, he reunites with his dwarf sidekick (Tony Cox) to rip off a Chicago charity organization. When they arrive, Willie angrily utters, “Are you kidding me?” And for a second, we sense that he’s growing a conscience and therefore has a problem with stealing from the less fortunate. But then, of course, he says, “There’s no way these assholes have two million bucks.”Little does Willie know, his estranged mother (Kathy Bates) is the mastermind behind the heist. Seeing Bates sport a spiky haircut and spew one crude comment after another is a real hoot. She and Thornton share an electric chemistry as a dysfunctional mother and son on the fringe of polite society. They have a knack for making you love these characters even as they say and do horrible things. They give you a sense that deep down, these people have a little bit of warmth and light in their cold, black hearts. They have moments of tenderness without making the film too sappy.Bates and Thornton are the film’s saving grace. Christina Hendricks is largely wasted as the head of the charity organization, and many of the other characters are forgettable.is clearly a stronger ensemble comedy. It’s a stronger comedy, period. But this one is a decent serving of leftovers. If you’re a fan of the first film, you’ll bask in the warm familiarity of this one.isn’t as refreshingly un-PC as its predecessor. That’s probably because we’ve been drowning inof derogatory remarks and disrespectful acts across the country. Unfortunately, many moviegoers will probably take this film as a cue to keep acting crude and rude. But for those who understand that it’s actually criticizing bad people,makes for effective comic relief. Although we’ve been cringing for months at the same kind of comments with which this film is filled, it’s nice to hear them filtered through a satirical lens rather than a sincere one. Right now, we live in a time in which we have to laugh to keep from crying.