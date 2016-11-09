Review: "Arrival" isn't crystal clear, but maybe it doesn't have to be 

click to enlarge

Sapir-Whorf hypothesis: The theory that human languages determine the structure of the real world as perceived by human beings, rather than vice versa, and that this structure is different and incommensurable from one language to another.– Named after Edward Sapir (1884–1939), U.S. anthropologist and linguist, and Benjamin Lee Whorf (1897–1943), U.S. linguist."Language is a virus from outer space."– William S. Burroughs (1914–1997), U.S. writer, painter, spoken word performer, and rock and roll model.The Sapir-Whorf hypothesis is referenced in the film, Arrival, and brined in the Burrough's quote. Director Denis Villeneuve (Sicario, Prisoners, Enemy), working from Eric Heisserer and Ted Chiang's screenplay, which is based on Chiang's short story "Story of Your Life," crafts a ...STOP. Too many words. I'll leave those there — for reference — and begin again.Arrival opens with images from the life of a mother and her daughter. Take note of them. Then it focuses on the arrival of a group of aliens. They have comeouter space, probably, and now they are hovering in seemingly random locations around the world.The U.S. government recruits linguist Louise Banks (Amy Adams) and mathematician Ian Donnelly (Jeremy Renner) to learn how to communicate with the visitors and determine if they are a menace. But how do you communicate with aliens? With a newly discoveredyou might begin by pointing to yourself and saying your name, then pointing to the stranger with a questioning look.But wait. Are these creatures individuals? Are the sounds they make (scraping noises and something that sounds a bit like whale song) language? Does pointing mean the same thing to them as it does to you? And how do you indicate you're asking a question and not making a statement when you share no reference points?When I was a kid I gobbled up stories like this. I loved sorting through the premises, letting myself be led, and savoring the part where the author started providing answers. Oh, how I enjoyed the "" moment of realization. It didn't have to be crystal clear (in fact, it was usually better when it wasn't). I just needed enough to make me think different than when I started.Arrival does that. And Villeneuve gets us there while creating an atmosphere that is memorably otherworldly even while depicting the nuts and bolts process of the military getting in and out of the alien vehicle. Amy Adamsspot on in the lead role, admirably keeping the story on track and not seizing a flashy scene for the consideration of Oscar voters. She does everything right.Jeremy Renner is serviceable in the primary supporting role, while Forest Whitaker entertains himself by cooking up some bizarre accent stew for his role as a blustery military leader that gets in the way.After the screening ofa writer friend/colleague noted that the film was at times reminiscent of Terrence Malik's The Tree of Life and Christopher Nolan's Interstellar. Iwhile noting that it is much shorter than Tree of Life (it's just under two hours), and far less annoying than Interstellar. Be aware – the story is a head trip. If you're in the mood for that, wonderful. If not, I suggest you see something else, because the atmosphere and dialogue may put you to sleep.I just saw the film last night and right now I feel like the final portion of the story is missing something. It works, certainly, but I have this nagging sense that Villeneuve wasn't as sure how to get out of his movie as he was to get into it. Never mind, I'll try to sort it out after I see it again. Sometimes things look different when your context changes.