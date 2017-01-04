Review: "A Monster Calls" sheds a hopeful light on one of life's darkest chapters 

click to enlarge

life's

When you're a kid, you don't think of your parents as mere mortals. You can't imagine that one day, these guardian angels will be gone.inventively explores the enormous grief of discovering a parent's vulnerability.Based on a children's novel, the film follows 12-year-old Conor O'Malley (Lewis MacDougall) as he struggles to cope with his mother's terminal cancer. He finds guidance in an otherworldly source: a giant monster (Liam Neeson) that sprouts out of a tree looming over the graves in a cemetery across from Conor's home.As his mother (Felicity Jones) slowly fades away, the monster essentially takes her place, teaching Conor life lessons and telling him the harsh truths she doesn't have the strength to reveal. At first, the monster whisks him away from the unbearable reality of his mother's illness, taking Conor to colorful fantasy worlds in which fairy tales play out before his eyes. The monster's fables gradually grow more familiar and realistic, and Conor is eventually forced to confront his own life story.Adapted by the author of the novel, Patrick Ness,has a stinging sense of truth. That is most likely the result of the fact that British writer Siobhan Dowd conceived the idea for the book during her own bout with cancer, which took her life before she could write it. For those who have lost a parent to an illness, this film delicately captures the conflicting emotions that come with that experience: the need to stay with them and the urge to escape, the desire to protect them and the longing for them to protect and comfort you again. MacDougall also conveys all of that anger, fear and desperation, delivering one of the year’s most devastating performances.Harrowing yet exhilaratingly imaginative,is a brilliant fable that sheds a warm, hopeful light on one ofdarkest chapters.