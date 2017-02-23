Search
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Pinterest
  • Instagram
  • Sign Up for Our E-Newsletters

February 23, 2017 Screens

Review: "70 Acres in Chicago" discusses housing segregation 

70 Acres in Chicago is made by Hoosier writer and editor Catherine Crouch

By
Reddit Email Add to favorites
click to enlarge mark_pratt_children_background_1_.jpg


This film is quite a feat — a 20-year project pared down to a 56-minute documentary. Hoosier writer and editor Catherine Crouch carved her film from 500 hours of raw footage. It premiered on PBS this week and is now available to order on DVD. Directed by Crouch’s college classmate Ronit Bezalel, this film is a masterful and moving piece of work.

70 Acres in Chicago chronicles an urban redevelopment disaster and the community that stood strong amid the destruction. It’s the story of Cabrini Green, a public housing development that once loomed large in the city’s skyline. Starting in the mid-’90s, the high-rise complex was torn down in order to create mixed-income housing. Although city officials presented this as an effort to make the community more integrated, the project only displaced and alienated Cabrini Green’s African-American residents. The mixed-income housing experiment ended up becoming a new chapter in the city’s long history of racial segregation.


City officials told Cabrini Green residents that they didn’t want them to leave and that they only wanted to improve their living conditions. But the chances of those residents being able to live in the shiny, new apartments are slim. “The odds are probably 90 to one,” says former Cabrini Green resident Mark Pratt.

This documentary paints a poignant yet inspiring portrait of a community whose heart remained intact under the rubble of its buildings. As the bricks fell, the residents kept standing up to the city officials responsible for the destruction. One of the film’s most powerful scenes shows middle school students bravely throwing some tough questions at Mayor Richard Daley. “How would you feel if someone tore your building down and took your memories?” one of them asks while looking deep into his eyes.

Now is a good time to watch this film, as more and more people are standing up to their government and taking to the streets to fight for what’s right. 70 Acres in Chicago is a rousing rallying cry and a striking example of how filmmaking can be an act of justice.

More Screens »

Tags: ,

Reddit Email Add to favorites

Comments

Readers also liked…

Latest in Screens

Around the Web

Trending Now

More Shared

This Week's Flyers

About The Author

Sam Watermeier

Events & Best Bets

Today Fri Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed
Mamma Mia

Best Bet: Mamma Mia @ IU Auditorium

Today's Best Bets | All of today's events

Arts
Screen
Music
Sports
Dining
Bars

Submit an Event

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Around the Web

Current Issue

Issue Cover

This Week's
Digital Edition

  • February 22-28, 2017

Current City Guide

Find a Nuvo Cover Gallery Archives
Search
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Pinterest
  • Instagram
  • Sign Up for Our E-Newsletters
Newsletters Sign up for the latest news and to win free tickets to events Newsletters Sign up for the latest news and to win free tickets to events
Tickets Buy tickets to events around Central Indiana Tickets Buy tickets to events around Central Indiana
Contests Win free stuff from NUVOmedia and our partners Contests Win free stuff from NUVOmedia and our partners
Classifieds Buy, sell and trade opportunities Classifieds Buy, sell and trade opportunities
Nuvo Singles Meet tens of thousands of local singles around central Indiana Nuvo Singles Meet tens of thousands of local singles around central Indiana
This Week's Issue Issue Cover This Week's Issue
 Find a Nuvo
Publication Info
Check It Out

All contents copyright © 2017 NUVO Inc.
3951 N. Meridian St., Suite 200, Indianapolis, IN 46208
Website powered by Foundation