January 23, 2017 News » Politics

Reflecting on the Women's March on Indianapolis 

By
Dana Black speaking at the Women's March on Indianapolis
  • Dana Black speaking at the Women's March on Indianapolis
  Mark A. Lee

On Friday, Mike Pence and Donald J. Trump were sworn into office — the men who, for me, are now symbols of misogyny, racism and an ideology that sets the human rights clock back somewhere around 100 years.

Twenty-four hours later, millions of people across the globe made signs, left their homes and joined with the women’s march.

And Indy was no exception.


Roughly 12,000 turned out for the march at the Indiana Statehouse. What struck me most wasn’t the number of people: it was the diversity of messages.

Like feminism itself, the march was multi-faceted. There were those marching to say that Black Lives Matter, to protest the gendered wage gap, to demand equal access to healthcare, to show legislators that LGBTQI rights need protection, and so much more.

This march was reflective of women — we’re not all asking for the exact same things, but we are all asking for equality.

Something else that struck me was the age span of the crowd. Nothing warms your heart quite like a woman in her 70s holding a protest sign with a toddler propped on her knee. The connection of the crowd was undeniable. My walk from Monument Circle up to the Statehouse was filled with thunderous chants.

The message? Reassurance that you — and me — are not alone.

One of the most powerful speakers, in my opinion, was Dana Black — who recently ran for Indiana House Speaker Brian Bosma’s seat. If there’s a politician whose reckless optimism is purely contagious, it’s Dana’s. She called the crowd to action by saying — I’m paraphrasing here — that if you care about women’s rights enough to protest, then see the intersectional impact: support Black Lives Matter, the NAACP, LGBTQI rights and more.

She asked for us to fight the exact thing that so many around the world fear — now that the signs are taken down — that the momentum might slow and our demand for equality won’t be met.

I can only hope that the women’s march will follow that undeniable rule of physics: that something in motion will remain in motion until an unbalanced force acts upon it.

There are a million unbalanced forces acting on us everyday, and now two of them sit in the White House.

Stay in motion.

About The Author

Emily Taylor

Emily Taylor
Bio:
 Emily is the arts editor at NUVO, where she covers everything from visual art to comedy. In fact she is probably at a theater production right now. Before joining the ranks here, she worked for Indianapolis Monthly and Gannett. You can find her thoughts about Indy scattered throughout the NUVO arts section and... more

