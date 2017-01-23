Red Bull Air Race returning to IMS in 2017 

click to enlarge Phil Taylor

After a wildly successful inaugural Red Bull Air Race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in 2016, the ultimate motorsport in the sky will return to IMS in 2017.

With IMS scheduled to host the season finale on Oct. 14-15, a Red Bull Air Race World Champion will be crowned in the Racing Capital of the World.

If you missed last year's event or need a refresher on what this event is like, watch our ride along with a Red Bull pilot below.

For more up-to-date news and ticket information, visit redbullairrace.com.