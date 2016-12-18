Reactions to the passing of former mayor Bill Hudnut 

click to enlarge
Indianapolis community leaders are reacting to the news that former mayor Bill Hudnut has passed away at the age of 84.
Indianapolis City-County Council president Maggie Lewis released this statement:
“Today, we lost an individual who many call the architect of our great city, Mayor William “Bill” Hudnut.
Mayor Hudnut was a visionary leader whose contributions forever changed the lives of families throughout our city. Committed to elevating the profile of Indianapolis, our community continues to stand on the shoulders of his many contributions and has been the beneficiary of his passion and commitment.
Ecclesiastes 7:1 says, “a good name is better than fine perfume and the day of death, better than the day of birth”. Rest well Mayor Hudnut for you have earned it. I encourage our entire community to join me in keeping the entire Hudnut family in your thoughts and prayers.”
University of Indianapolis president Rob Manuel knew Hudnut during their time at Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Manuel credits Hudnut with inspiring him to apply to lead the south-side university.
"I learned about Indianapolis from listening to Bill teach courses at Georgetown. He was the best cheerleader for our city, and held the regions accomplishments and its people in the highest regard. Bill fused intellect and compassion with grace and love. I admired his ability to be engaged in many of the most pressing questions of our time throughout his life. I will miss his wit and wisdom. I am grateful that I will always be reminded of him as I am fortunate enough to live in Indianapolis where his fingerprints will forever be seen."