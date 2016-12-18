Search
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Pinterest
  • Instagram
  • Sign Up for Our E-Newsletters

December 18, 2016 News

Reactions to the passing of former mayor Bill Hudnut 

By
Reddit Email Add to favorites
click to enlarge BOSEPUBLICAFFAIRS.COM
  • bosepublicaffairs.com
Indianapolis community leaders are reacting to the news that former mayor Bill Hudnut has passed away at the age of 84.

Indianapolis City-County Council president Maggie Lewis released this statement:
“Today, we lost an individual who many call the architect of our great city, Mayor William “Bill” Hudnut.

Mayor Hudnut was a visionary leader whose contributions forever changed the lives of families throughout our city. Committed to elevating the profile of Indianapolis, our community continues to stand on the shoulders of his many contributions and has been the beneficiary of his passion and commitment.


Ecclesiastes 7:1 says, “a good name is better than fine perfume and the day of death, better than the day of birth”. Rest well Mayor Hudnut for you have earned it. I encourage our entire community to join me in keeping the entire Hudnut family in your thoughts and prayers.”
University of Indianapolis president Rob Manuel knew Hudnut during their time at Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Manuel credits Hudnut with inspiring him to apply to lead the south-side university.
"I learned about Indianapolis from listening to Bill teach courses at Georgetown. He was the best cheerleader for our city, and held the regions accomplishments and its people in the highest regard. Bill fused intellect and compassion with grace and love. I admired his ability to be engaged in many of the most pressing questions of our time throughout his life. I will miss his wit and wisdom. I am grateful that I will always be reminded of him as I am fortunate enough to live in Indianapolis where his fingerprints will forever be seen."


More News »

Tags: ,

Reddit Email Add to favorites

Comments

Readers also liked…

Latest in News

Around the Web

Trending Now

More Shared

This Week's Flyers

About The Author

Amber Stearns

Amber Stearns
Bio:
 Amber Stearns was born, raised, and educated right here in Indianapolis. She holds a B.S. in Communications from the University of Indianapolis (1995). Following a 20-year career in radio news in Indiana, Amber joined NUVO as News Editor in 2014.

Events & Best Bets

Today Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
Whoville Brunch Featuring who-else but The Grinch!

Best Bet: Whoville Brunch Featuring who-else but The Grinch! @ The Propylaeum

Adult Who’s: $30.00+ Lil Who’s: age 12 and under $13.00+

Today's Best Bets | All of today's events

Arts
Screen
Music
Sports
Dining
Bars

Submit an Event

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Around the Web

Current Issue

Issue Cover

This Week's
Digital Edition

  • December 14-20, 2016

Current City Guide

Find a Nuvo Cover Gallery Archives
Search
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Pinterest
  • Instagram
  • Sign Up for Our E-Newsletters
Newsletters Sign up for the latest news and to win free tickets to events Newsletters Sign up for the latest news and to win free tickets to events
Tickets Buy tickets to events around Central Indiana Tickets Buy tickets to events around Central Indiana
Contests Win free stuff from NUVOmedia and our partners Contests Win free stuff from NUVOmedia and our partners
Classifieds Buy, sell and trade opportunities Classifieds Buy, sell and trade opportunities
Nuvo Singles Meet tens of thousands of local singles around central Indiana Nuvo Singles Meet tens of thousands of local singles around central Indiana
This Week's Issue Issue Cover This Week's Issue
 Find a Nuvo
Publication Info
Check It Out

All contents copyright © 2016 NUVO Inc.
3951 N. Meridian St., Suite 200, Indianapolis, IN 46208
Website powered by Foundation