Quote your way through Indianapolis at these 10 bars 

1. "Where is the god of tits and wine?"
Mass Ave Wine Shop, Mass Ave, $$
Wine, wine and more wine. This is the place to drink like you're the Imp, the master of coin, Lord of Casterly Rock — Tyrion Lannister. With more than 100 bottles of wine to choose from you should easily be able to find a wine or two to suit your fancy. They also have plenty of meats and cheeses to feed yourself like you're the Hand of the King.
2. "I'd give my god-damned soul for just a glass of beer."
The Koelschip, Fall Creek Place, $
The beers here are weird enough for the both of you, so you don't have to worry about slowly slipping into madness like Jack Torrance. There are always plenty of sours and gose on tap, but there is usually something straightforward for simpler palates out there. But remember, failing to broaden your horizons can make you a dull boy.
3. "Where everybody knows your name."
The Golden Ace Inn, Holy Cross, $
The epitome of a neighborhood bar, this is a place to become a regular. Sure, the bartender's name isn't Sam, and there won't be any "will they, won't they," but they'll serve you a good beer, a great burger and an evening of interesting conversation. If you make your way back in, they may even say, "Hey, (insert your name here)." Cheers!
4. "Of all the gin joints in all the world."
Rook, Fletcher Place, $$
You don't have to travel to Morocco to grab a good glass of gin. You also won't be listening to Sam play it again, most likely you'll spend the evening with a Tribe Called Quest and a guy named Eli pouring you some gin cocktails. Pair that with crispy pigs ears (don't let the grits deter you) and a bowl of dan dan mian and you'll soon be off to the beginning of a beautiful friendship.
5. "Why is all the rum gone?"
Black Market, Mass Ave, $$$
Because it's all behind the bar at Black Market, Jack. Stay off the high seas and head to the far north end of Mass Ave for one of the biggest and best selections of rum this side of Tortuga. If there were an island to be stranded on here in Indy, it would be Black Market, not only for the rum, but also for the food selection.
6. "Never cry over spilt milk. It could've been whiskey."
North End BBQ & Moonshine, Nora, $$
The bar here is always open to a tall, dark stranger, even if gambling is his game. Pull up a seat at the bar and order from the vast selection of every type of whiskey available, from bourbon to Japanese whiskey. Finish off a platter of ribs and some neat whiskey and set your place in history as a legend of the West.
7. "There's a special rung in hell for people that waste good scotch."
MacNiven's, Mass Ave, $
There's nothing inglorious about a scotch selection like the one at MacNiven's. And the good news is you'll be enjoying yours without a gun pointed at your man- or woman-hood. Sip on it neat or on the rocks and enjoy with a burger, finish with an apple pie a la mode and don't forget to "wait for the cream."
8. "I don't think I've ever drunk champagne before breakfast before. With breakfast on several occasions, but never before, before."
Petite Chou Bistro & Champagne Bar, Broad Ripple, $$
Just like Paul you can wait until after your croque-madame arrives before ordering a glass of champagne. In fact, I would highly suggest it. And as exciting as it may seem, the breakfast here is much better than they've ever had at Tiffany's.
9. "That's like saying Pradas are just shoes, or vodka is just a morning beverage."
Tick Tock Lounge, Springdale, $
Rather than sucking the alcohol out of a deodorant stick, step into Tick Tock and order one of their bloody Mary's with one of the house-infused vodkas behind the bar. Oh honey, don't you just love vodka, especially when you're spending the evening with your friend Jack? Now if you could only find a seat for Cher to join you at the bar.
10. "A little tequila, sunshine and tacos never hurt anybody."
Festiva, Kennedy King, $$
Well, there's not much fun or funny to say here; Dallas Buyers Club
was pretty much heartbreaking from beginning to end. But, that's a mighty fine quote. And the tacos and tequila at Festiva are pretty freaking fantastic. If McConaughey got a taste of them, he'd definitely say they're "Alright, alright, alright."
