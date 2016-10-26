'Punk Rock Ghost Story' is a scream 

It sounds like an urban legend.

Punk band heads out on tour, returns without their lead singer. No one ever hears from him again.

This is, at its core, exactly what happened to the Fuckers, whose lead singer Frank Huff disappeared somewhere west of Houston near the end of the band's six-week tour back in 1982. And though there were investigations by police and rumors around the central Indiana punk underground for decades, no trace of him was ever found.

For David Agranoff, a Bloomington native and horror novelist who grew up steeped in central Indiana's punk rock lore, the story of the Fuckers and that doomed tour proved too much to resist.

"I've been working on this book for about seven years," he says of Punk Rock Ghost Story, which ties the twisted tale of the Fuckers with that of a fictional Bloomington band circa 2006. "In the early '80s, especially in Indiana, being punk rock was basically open warfare. Rednecks and jocks wanted you dead. It was really quite different from the post-Nirvana/Green Day era where it became almost mainstream or acceptable to be different or a weirdo. And a huge part of the scene with Punk Rock Ghost Story is exploring the differences between the scene that created a guy like Frank Huff, who was obsessed with combatting and fighting that kind of tribal warfare."

Technically the third book in a thematic trilogy, Agranoff says he started work on Punk Rock Ghost Story first but felt he needed to take the time to get the details right.

"Dickie [Abrams] is the only one left, and ... obviously you're walking in his territory," he explains. "And you're getting into his shoes about things that were pretty nerve-wracking for him to talk about. So I had to earn his trust a little bit, but the longer we were in the process I think he understood that this was a story, in the end, and it's one that people would want to hear. I think people in Indianapolis especially would be really interested in the story just because the history of punk music in Indiana often gets overlooked."

The seeds of the book, he says, were planted during the many hours he spent hanging out at the Karma Records in Greenwood, standing at the counter talking to Abrams about punk music in general. It was only later he learned secondhand that the man who had introduced him to the Circle Jerks, among other bands, had been questioned by police in relation to the possible murder of his bandmate. And the ghosts of long-lost bands, not just the Fuckers, inspired the book's fluid exploration of punk's evolution from past to present.

"Above all else here's a chance to tell a great story," he says. "I'd never call this a 'history'. Part of the concept of Punk Rock Ghost Story — and I've been using the hashtag #punkrockghosts — is that these bands that came and went and the energy that happened in the basements at shows are almost like ghosts because they haunt the memory of the people that were there, and they're only kept alive when we talk about them."

Agranoff, who now lives in San Diego, says he never intended to become "the punk horror writer," but his central Indiana upbringing ensured he'd maintain a strong sense of place when writing from that scene.

"I grew up in the punk scene and I always loved punk movies when I was growing up but there were never enough of them!" he explains. "Movies like Green Room that came out last year, they didn't exist. So a couple years ago I wrote a book called Boot Boys of the Wolf Reich which was anti-racists and Nazi skinheads in a coming-of-age story that happened to have werewolves in it too. But the thing about it was when Stephen King writes a coming-of-age novel it's about kids hanging out in the '50s. And for me, it's the late eighties and punk rock because that's the community I grew up in."

His first attempt at blending elements of fact with his fiction, Punk Rock Ghost Story carefully baits readers with the mystery at its core, even as he creates characters in the modern day who are equally based in reality.

"From the beginning this particular story was one that I knew there was gonna be a blending of history with fiction," he says. "Sometimes fiction is the easiest and best way to reflect on a real time period and give people a real sense of what it was like to have been there. This is also the first time I've released a book where I'm really worried people will give away the ending. You'll see when you get there."

Punk Rock Ghost Story, available via Ingram Book Company