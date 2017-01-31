Primary Colours is leaving the Murphy 

click to enlarge
Primary Colours' Murphy gallery
On Monday, January 30, Primary Colours sent out a press release stating that they would be vacating the Murphy Arts Building. Part of the release is listed below:
For many years Primary Colours has maintained residence in the Murphy Building located in Fountain Square. Due to the evolving nature of how our principal audience consumes art and a changing dynamic of the tenants in the Murphy Building, Primary Colours has chosen to relocate our gallery space and office. We are currently considering options for our new space, focusing on maintaining the visibility of our artists and access for our patrons, while also being fiscally responsible.
During this transition, Primary Colours will remain open for business. Our annual events, Installation Nation and Art vs Art, will continue as always, and in addition, we will be presenting four traveling shows. The traveling shows will be much like our regular gallery shows - they’ll just be on the road! The first of the traveling shows is being held this Friday, February 3 at Circle South Gallery. Entitled Indiana's Emerging Artists, the exhibit will feature the artwork of two Herron School of Art and Design students: Erin Case and Jessica Schultz.