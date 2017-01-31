Search
January 31, 2017 Arts » Visual Arts

Primary Colours is leaving the Murphy 

Indianapolis' Primary Colours Gallery will leave Fountain Square's Murphy Arts Building

click to enlarge Primary Colours' Murphy gallery - SUBMITTED
  • Primary Colours' Murphy gallery
  • Submitted


On Monday, January 30, Primary Colours sent out a press release stating that they would be vacating the Murphy Arts Building. Part of the release is listed below:
For many years Primary Colours has maintained residence in the Murphy Building located in Fountain Square. Due to the evolving nature of how our principal audience consumes art and a changing dynamic of the tenants in the Murphy Building, Primary Colours has chosen to relocate our gallery space and office. We are currently considering options for our new space, focusing on maintaining the visibility of our artists and access for our patrons, while also being fiscally responsible.

During this transition, Primary Colours will remain open for business. Our annual events, Installation Nation and Art vs Art, will continue as always, and in addition, we will be presenting four traveling shows. The traveling shows will be much like our regular gallery shows - they’ll just be on the road! The first of the traveling shows is being held this Friday, February 3 at Circle South Gallery. Entitled Indiana's Emerging Artists, the exhibit will feature the artwork of two Herron School of Art and Design students: Erin Case and Jessica Schultz. 

Emily Taylor

Emily Taylor
 Emily is the arts editor at NUVO, where she covers everything from visual art to comedy.

