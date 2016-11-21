Search
November 21, 2016

Premiere: Kelly Pardekooper's "Plain Jane" music vid 

Remember Kelly Pardekooper, the rootsy songwriter responsible for songs on soundtracks to your favorite shows? (And, oh yeah, former NUVO salesdude?) He's back with a brand new album, City at Night, which he'll release this week. He's giving NUVO readers a sneak peak at his new album, though, with this music video for "Plain Jane" off the record. Pardekooper's new release is notable for its Hoosier ties — Bloomington superproducer Paul Mahern produced; the band is locals Mark Cutsinger (drums), Thom Woodard (electric guitar) and Steven Pruden (bass). After time in Nashville, Iowa, Madison and Los Angeles, it seems Indiana has fully made its mark on Kelly — and you can spot some Hoosier music landmarks in the vid for "Plain Jane," too.


Production notes:
Directed by Katelyn Calhoun
Additional Camera Work by Joey Smith

Have a local music video or track you'd like NUVO to premiere? Email our music editor at music@nuvo.net.

Katherine Coplen

Katherine Coplen
Bio:
 Always looking for my new favorite band. Always listening to my old ones, too. Always baking cakes. Always collecting rock and roll dad quotes.

