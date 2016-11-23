Premiere: Brother O' Brother, Veseria split 7" stream 

click to enlarge

Yo, turkeys! Chris Banta's Romanus Records is up to even crazier stuff than usual these days, including the "world's first sand-filled record," that "flows and moves throughout the record just like sand flows through your hands."Exactly. "What" is what I asked Banta, he of popular Indy two-piece Brother O' Brother, as well as "how."His answer? Well, he didn't betray any secrets."Harnessing the power of over two years of vinyl experimentation, Chris has harnessed the power of the Egyptians in regards to insertion records. After achieving this knowledge through experimentation and help from press wizards, sand filled seemed to be the only proper way to pay respect to the might of Egyptian engineering. Chris's Romanus Records lab is a humble establishment that he one day hopes to turn into a pyramid."Needless to say, we're completely on board. That's why we're stoked to bring you a stream of this upcoming release, featuring tracks from Brother O' Brother and Veseria. Both bands will release full-lengths in 2017.