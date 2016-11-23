Search
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Pinterest
  • Instagram
  • Sign Up for Our E-Newsletters

November 23, 2016 Music » Music News

Premiere: Brother O' Brother, Veseria split 7" stream 

Sand! Filled! Vinyl!

By
Reddit Email Add to favorites
click to enlarge unnamed-1.jpg


Yo, turkeys! Chris Banta's Romanus Records is up to even crazier stuff than usual these days, including the "world's first sand-filled record," that "flows and moves throughout the record just like sand flows through your hands."

What?


Exactly. "What" is what I asked Banta, he of popular Indy two-piece Brother O' Brother, as well as "how."

His answer? Well, he didn't betray any secrets.

"Harnessing the power of over two years of vinyl experimentation, Chris has harnessed the power of the Egyptians in regards to insertion records. After achieving this knowledge through experimentation and help from press wizards, sand filled seemed to be the only proper way to pay respect to the might of Egyptian engineering. Chris's Romanus Records lab is a humble establishment that he one day hopes to turn into a pyramid."

Needless to say, we're completely on board. That's why we're stoked to bring you a stream of this upcoming release, featuring tracks from Brother O' Brother and Veseria. Both bands will release full-lengths in 2017.


Vinyl available via Romanus / Fonoflo Records goes on sale on December 1. 

Are you a musician that wants to premiere a track on NUVO.net? Email our music editor at music@nuvo.net

More Music News »

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Reddit Email Add to favorites

Comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Latest in Music News

Around the Web

Trending Now

More Shared

This Week's Flyers

About The Author

Katherine Coplen

Katherine Coplen
Bio:
 Always looking for my new favorite band. Always listening to my old ones, too. Always baking cakes. Always collecting rock and roll dad quotes.

Events & Best Bets

Today Thu Fri Sat Sun Mon Tue
The DOJO

(Friday)
Best Bet: The DOJO @ Kismet

$7

Today's Best Bets | All of today's events

Arts
Screen
Music
Sports
Dining
Bars

Submit an Event

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Around the Web

Current Issue

Issue Cover

This Week's
Digital Edition

  • November 23-29, 2016

Current City Guide

Find a Nuvo Cover Gallery Archives
Search
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Pinterest
  • Instagram
  • Sign Up for Our E-Newsletters
Newsletters Sign up for the latest news and to win free tickets to events Newsletters Sign up for the latest news and to win free tickets to events
Tickets Buy tickets to events around Central Indiana Tickets Buy tickets to events around Central Indiana
Contests Win free stuff from NUVOmedia and our partners Contests Win free stuff from NUVOmedia and our partners
Classifieds Buy, sell and trade opportunities Classifieds Buy, sell and trade opportunities
Nuvo Singles Meet tens of thousands of local singles around central Indiana Nuvo Singles Meet tens of thousands of local singles around central Indiana
This Week's Issue Issue Cover This Week's Issue
 Find a Nuvo
Publication Info
Check It Out

All contents copyright © 2016 NUVO Inc.
3951 N. Meridian St., Suite 200, Indianapolis, IN 46208
Website powered by Foundation