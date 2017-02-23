Popular SoBro eatery Twenty Tap catches fire 

click to enlarge
At around noon today, February 23, popular bar and restaurant Twenty Tap caught fire.
No injuries occurred during the blaze.
It seems the fire started somewhere in the kitchen. One worker said it began in the ceiling, but that is unconfirmed.
The flames are gone and firefighters are currently on the scene, working to find the source. Twenty Tap is closed temporarily, and so is the attached restaurant, Sam's Gyros. Fat Dan's remained open; people were still inside noshing on Chicago dogs and Italian beefs.
We've reached out for additional information and will report back once we get a response.