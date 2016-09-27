Popular restaurateur and chef opening new sushi restaurant in Fountain Square 

click to enlarge A rendering of Ukiyo once it takes over the Skip's Market building in Fountain Square

Blackline Studio



Ukiyo brings Brown back to his first love

click to enlarge Popular restaurateur and chef Neal Brown in his Mass Ave. restaurant, Pizzology

Submitted Photo

Ukiyo respects tradition and looks forward

Ukiyo will offer a variety of dining styles

Ukiyo’s name is also the state of our city

click to enlarge One of the most famous ukiyo-e artworks

Wikimedia Commons





Ukiyo’s location is a surprise

click to enlarge A rendering of the Ukiyo's rooftop patio

Blackline Studio

Ukiyo’s opening is to be determined

Surely you’ve heard of Neal Brown’s newest venture in Fountain Square. In case you haven’t it is called Ukiyo and it’s a Japanese and sushi restaurant. Though the chef and restaurateur’s newest venture is still in its nascent stages, it is already highly anticipated by many in the city, especially after Brown’s project Juanita fell through due to a handful of setbacks.Neal has a history in sushi, having spent years at the popular H2O Sushi in Broad Ripple before opening Pizzology. Though H2O closed in 2014, it held a special place in Hoosier’s hearts due to its inspired and creative take on sushi. We can only hope Neal follows this style and elevates it to a new level with Ukiyo.To delve further into the upcoming restaurant, NUVO reached out to Neal to get some insights into why he chose this style, the area, what to expect from the menu and where he got that name.The first question that comes to mind whenever an already established restaurateur is opening a new place in a new style of cuisine is “Why?” What is leading them into this new foray? In Neal’s case, why — after years away from sushi spent creating pizza and cocktails — is he deciding to move back into the realm of seafood and Japanese cuisine?“I’ve been thinking about this restaurant in one iteration or another literally for years, but I always thought this would be the restaurant that I would do later. I have always been in love with sushi. So much so that when my time at H2O came to an end, I mourned and wouldn’t eat sushi for probably 5 years after. It drove my wife crazy but that food was more than just thought, and work and motion for me; it very much became part of me. I had to let it go for a long time to come back to it to appreciate that it was still real in me.”When any new establishment opens, one of the first questions we usually have is, “What will it offer?” Knowing Neal’s past makes it easy to assume the direction he may take it, but as the old saying goes, “When you assume, you make an ass out of Uma Thurman.” (I think that’s right?)“That Ukiyo will focus on Maki, Edomae sushi or Sashimi probably isn’t representative of what the restaurant is. I would encourage you to look at Ukiyo more as a creative space that offers impeccable sushi, rather than a sushi restaurant that embraces creativity. We will do what chefs in Japan have done forever. We will feature foods that are local to us, combined with foods from the sea. In all things, we will respect tradition while driving ourselves toward the future, and being mindful of the present.”While the above statement tells what we can expect from the main menu, Ukiyo will have an option not many sushi restaurants in the city have. For veteran sushi lovers, especially those who enjoy experimenting with different fish and styles, there is one way to enjoy fresh slices of fish and that is Omakase (literally, “I’ll leave it up to you.”, a.k.a chef’s choice).“We will offer Omakase by reservation. These will be limited to the 6 seats in front of me per night. There will be an $85 Omakase that is approximately 10 courses, and a $120 Omakase for approximately 15 courses.“Wine/Sake supplements will be around $75 per person, or one can chose a grand tasting where we will pair wine, sake, and/or cocktails for each course for $100.”It’s all in the name. Names have a sort of power, an unspoken power and when it comes to restaurants and businesses it is no different.The people behind a restaurant can spend hours and hours running names through their heads, jotting them down in notebooks, on napkins or even on their palms. It won’t make or break a restaurant, but it your chance to share the story behind your establishment.So, diving into the word Ukiyo gives us a glimpse into the restaurant and its importance and purpose.“The literal translation of ukiyo is “The Floating World” and refers to a time when the middle class of Osaka and Kyoto began gaining access to the finer things of Japanese urban life. This cultural shift, gave birth to an entire period of Japanese art, called ukiyo-e. This period was, not unlike modern-day Indianapolis, a time of cultural revolution.“In Zen Buddhism, ukiyo refers to the life that we live now, in this moment. For our purposes, the translation is a bit more simple, and represents the mission of the restaurant. To be in the moment. This means that the team has a singular mission: to be mindful in their work so guests may be mindful in their leisure.”For any business location is imperative, especially in the independent restaurant business where landing on the wrong block or neighborhood can stop even the best restaurants from flourishing. So, with ukiyo coming into Fountain Square, it’s important to realize why this is a neighborhood that will benefit form the restaurant while the restaurant benefits from the neighborhood. When looking at the neighborhood it is easy to see there are no other seafood or sushi restaurants in the area and due to that fact alone it should do incredibly well.“In this business, you are constantly being presented with real estate opportunities, most of which are fairly boring. When I learned of the Skip’s Market building, I knew that property was something that we could work with.“I was deeply disappointed that Juanita didn’t come to fruition in Fletcher Place. In my heart I knew it was best for all parties involved that it didn’t happen, but I was crushed.“When Skip’s became a possibility, I was so happy, but there was clearly no way I could put Juanita across from Jon’s place [La Margarita]. Being an independent restaurateur is hard enough, we shouldn’t be creating unnecessary competition for one another.”Okay, okay, you know enough about the place. You’re thoroughly excited to know when you can get a taste. The answer may not come as a surprise to most, but here is your definitive answer.“[There is no set date of opening] at this time. It’s an old building that will require an immense amount of rehab and customization. These types of build-outs almost always present unforeseen challenges.”No matter when it opens it seems like a place to look forward to and NUVO will be keeping up with the restaurant as it progresses.