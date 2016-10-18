Popular local doughnut shops suddenly close 

Sorry donut lovers, especially those of the vegan walk of life, both Rocket 88 Doughnuts locations closed down suddenly late Monday night. In a Facebook post from the owner, Patrick Burtch:
Unfortunately, I hate to announce that Rocket 88 will be closing as of today. Neither location will be open anymore. I have the opportunity to participate in an amazing new business venture and can no longer provide the time and energy necessary to keep Rocket 88 up and running.
I want to personally thank all the wonderful customers and employees who have made the last couple years such a great experience. It's been a crazy learning experience.
I am still very committed to Fountain Square with my new business Square Cat Vinyl. We won't be serving doughnuts, but we will be serving vinyl records, coffee, and beer. I'm very excited, and I hope all our Rocket 88 fans will stop by. Music is my true passion and I couldn't be more excited about the opportunity.
The first Rocket 88 opened in 2014 in Fountain Square followed by the second in the Meridian-Kessler neighborhood. They served an array of donuts, but were extremely popular with vegans since many of the shops donuts were organic and vegan.
According to Burtch there will still be vegan pastries available in the record shop and he isn't averse to the idea of selling off the business if given the right opportunity.
This will come as a shock to many of the fans that helped crowd fund the opening of the place back in 2014 when Burtch ran a Kickstarter campaign. People helped Burtch raise $10,949. In the video on the campaign he talks about how passionate he is about doughnuts. Now, two years later, he is on to his next passion.
[Editor's Note: The crowdfunding aspect of this story came slightly after it was originally published
Bio:
I travel. I eat. I drink. I meet. I record. I'm the Food & Drink Editor here at NUVO and I'm always happy to chat with people about anything over a coffee, beer, or meal. Let me know your thoughts on Indianapolis.