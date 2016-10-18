Search
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Pinterest
  • Instagram
  • Sign Up for Our E-Newsletters

October 18, 2016 Food + Drink » Restaurants

Popular local doughnut shops suddenly close 

Goodbye Rocket 88 and your Leslie Knope doughnuts

By
Reddit Email Add to favorites
click to enlarge ROCKET 88 DOUGHNUTS
  • Rocket 88 Doughnuts
Sorry donut lovers, especially those of the vegan walk of life, both Rocket 88 Doughnuts locations closed down suddenly late Monday night. In a Facebook post from the owner, Patrick Burtch:

Unfortunately, I hate to announce that Rocket 88 will be closing as of today. Neither location will be open anymore. I have the opportunity to participate in an amazing new business venture and can no longer provide the time and energy necessary to keep Rocket 88 up and running.

I want to personally thank all the wonderful customers and employees who have made the last couple years such a great experience. It's been a crazy learning experience.


I am still very committed to Fountain Square with my new business Square Cat Vinyl. We won't be serving doughnuts, but we will be serving vinyl records, coffee, and beer. I'm very excited, and I hope all our Rocket 88 fans will stop by. Music is my true passion and I couldn't be more excited about the opportunity.

The first Rocket 88 opened in 2014 in Fountain Square followed by the second in the Meridian-Kessler neighborhood. They served an array of donuts, but were extremely popular with vegans since many of the shops donuts were organic and vegan.

According to Burtch there will still be vegan pastries available in the record shop and he isn't averse to the idea of selling off the business if given the right opportunity. 

This will come as a shock to many of the fans that helped crowd fund the opening of the place back in 2014 when Burtch ran a Kickstarter campaign. People helped Burtch raise $10,949. In the video on the campaign he talks about how passionate he is about doughnuts. Now, two years later, he is on to his next passion. 


[Editor's Note: The crowdfunding aspect of this story came slightly after it was originally published

Related Locations

More Restaurants »

Tags: , , , , , ,

Reddit Email Add to favorites

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Latest in Restaurants

Around the Web

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Trending Now

More Shared

This Week's Flyers

About The Author

Cavan McGinsie

Cavan McGinsie
Bio:
 I travel. I eat. I drink. I meet. I record. I'm the Food & Drink Editor here at NUVO and I'm always happy to chat with people about anything over a coffee, beer, or meal. Let me know your thoughts on Indianapolis.

Events & Best Bets

Today Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun Mon
Brewery Tours of Indianapolis

(Thursday)
Best Bet: Brewery Tours of Indianapolis @ Various Locations

$30

Today's Best Bets | All of today's events

Arts
Screen
Music
Sports
Dining
Bars

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Around the Web

Current Issue

Issue Cover

This Week's
Digital Edition

  • October 12-18, 2016

Current City Guide

Find a Nuvo Cover Gallery Archives
Search
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Pinterest
  • Instagram
  • Sign Up for Our E-Newsletters
Newsletters Sign up for the latest news and to win free tickets to events Newsletters Sign up for the latest news and to win free tickets to events
Tickets Buy tickets to events around Central Indiana Tickets Buy tickets to events around Central Indiana
Contests Win free stuff from NUVOmedia and our partners Contests Win free stuff from NUVOmedia and our partners
Classifieds Buy, sell and trade opportunities Classifieds Buy, sell and trade opportunities
Nuvo Singles Meet tens of thousands of local singles around central Indiana Nuvo Singles Meet tens of thousands of local singles around central Indiana
This Week's Issue Issue Cover This Week's Issue
 Find a Nuvo
Publication Info
Check It Out

All contents copyright © 2016 NUVO Inc.
3951 N. Meridian St., Suite 200, Indianapolis, IN 46208
Website powered by Foundation