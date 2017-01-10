Search
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Pinterest
  • Instagram
  • Sign Up for Our E-Newsletters

January 10, 2017 Food + Drink » Food News

Popular chef-driven downtown Indianapolis restaurant closes 

It's set to re-open with a new name and concept in March

By
Reddit Email Add to favorites
click to enlarge Plow & Anchor is now closed, but will re-open soon with a new name and concept. - MARK A. LEE
  • Plow & Anchor is now closed, but will re-open soon with a new name and concept.
  • Mark A. Lee
When Craig Baker and Derek Means opened Plow & Anchor in 2014 there was a tremendous amount of buzz around the seafood and farm-to-table concept. Baker and Means had run The Local Eatery & Pub in Westfield for years before bringing this concept downtown.

Jolene Ketzenberger wrote in NUVO in June of 2014 that "Right now, what [John] Adams and the restaurant seem to have is potential." We didn't get to see this play out, as Adams left shortly after and now is running Marrow in Fountain Square.

Ketzenberger also ended the article by saying, "Plow & Anchor definitely fills a void for sophisticated, sit-down dining in its part of downtown. And while the price point seems a bit high (mains are about $12 to $18 at lunch; $14 to $26 at dinner), it should find plenty of fans."


click to enlarge MARK A. LEE
  • Mark A. Lee
It looks like after just over two years in business, Ketzenberger's last two points have led the owners to have to close Plow & Anchor and to rethink the concept. The issue, it seems, stems from people who are willing to pay higher price point for a "sophisticated, sit-down dining" experience don't live in the neighborhood and there is a very limited amount of parking available.  This means the people who travel from around the city to the corner of 9th and Penn can't easily visit time and again, especially during the colder, snowier, icier months of the year when walking, even just a few blocks, can really suck.

Even though Plow & Anchor is closing, this doesn't mean the spot will be vacant. Instead, Means and Baker are planning a new concept with a more affordable price point that will look to draw in a lunch crowd and more people from around the neighborhood. The new concept is set to open sometime in March.

Related Locations

More Food News »

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Reddit Email Add to favorites

Comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Latest in Food News

Around the Web

Trending Now

More Shared

This Week's Flyers

About The Author

Cavan McGinsie

Cavan McGinsie
Bio:
 I travel. I eat. I drink. I meet. I record. I'm the Food & Drink Editor here at NUVO and I'm always happy to chat with people about anything over a coffee, beer, or meal. Let me know your thoughts on Indianapolis.

Events & Best Bets

Today Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun Mon
Brewery Tours of Indianapolis

(Thursday)
Best Bet: Brewery Tours of Indianapolis @ Various Locations

$30

Today's Best Bets | All of today's events

Arts
Screen
Music
Sports
Dining
Bars

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Around the Web

Current Issue

Issue Cover

This Week's
Digital Edition

  • January 4-10, 2017

Current City Guide

Find a Nuvo Cover Gallery Archives
Search
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Pinterest
  • Instagram
  • Sign Up for Our E-Newsletters
Newsletters Sign up for the latest news and to win free tickets to events Newsletters Sign up for the latest news and to win free tickets to events
Tickets Buy tickets to events around Central Indiana Tickets Buy tickets to events around Central Indiana
Contests Win free stuff from NUVOmedia and our partners Contests Win free stuff from NUVOmedia and our partners
Classifieds Buy, sell and trade opportunities Classifieds Buy, sell and trade opportunities
Nuvo Singles Meet tens of thousands of local singles around central Indiana Nuvo Singles Meet tens of thousands of local singles around central Indiana
This Week's Issue Issue Cover This Week's Issue
 Find a Nuvo
Publication Info
Check It Out

All contents copyright © 2017 NUVO Inc.
3951 N. Meridian St., Suite 200, Indianapolis, IN 46208
Website powered by Foundation