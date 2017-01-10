Popular chef-driven downtown Indianapolis restaurant closes 

click to enlarge
Plow & Anchor is now closed, but will re-open soon with a new name and concept.
Mark A. Lee
When Craig Baker and Derek Means opened Plow & Anchor in 2014 there was a tremendous amount of buzz around the seafood and farm-to-table concept. Baker and Means had run The Local Eatery & Pub in Westfield for years before bringing this concept downtown.
Jolene Ketzenberger wrote in NUVO in June of 2014
that "Right now, what [John] Adams and the restaurant seem to have is potential." We didn't get to see this play out, as Adams left shortly after and now is running Marrow in Fountain Square.
Ketzenberger also ended the article by saying, "Plow & Anchor definitely fills a void for sophisticated, sit-down dining in its part of downtown. And while the price point seems a bit high (mains are about $12 to $18 at lunch; $14 to $26 at dinner), it should find plenty of fans."
It looks like after just over two years in business, Ketzenberger's last two points have led the owners to have to close Plow & Anchor and to rethink the concept. The issue, it seems, stems from people who are willing to pay higher price point for a "sophisticated, sit-down dining" experience don't live in the neighborhood and there is a very limited amount of parking available. This means the people who travel from around the city to the corner of 9th and Penn can't easily visit time and again, especially during the colder, snowier, icier months of the year when walking, even just a few blocks, can really suck.
Even though Plow & Anchor is closing, this doesn't mean the spot will be vacant. Instead, Means and Baker are planning a new concept with a more affordable price point that will look to draw in a lunch crowd and more people from around the neighborhood. The new concept is set to open sometime in March.