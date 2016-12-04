Penn State takes Big Ten title, NCAA won't care 

click to enlarge Phil Taylor

INDIANAPOLIS -- Penn State looked like many different teams Saturday -- a sloppy one prone to dumb turnovers, a stagnant one that couldn’t move the ball against a smothering Wisconsin pass rush, an inept one that couldn’t convert on a gimme fourth-and-one.

And that was just the first half.

But during the final thirty minutes of the Big Ten Championship Game at Lucas Oil Stadium, the Nittany Lions looked like a team that could storm the Bastille. They looked like the team that rallied to beat Ohio State earlier this season. They looked like a team that was unphased by a 21-point second quarter deficit.

By the end of their furious 38-31 victory, as confetti fluttered from the rafters, they looked like conference champions for the first time since 2008.

The Nittany Lions’ herky-jerky win was an embodiment of their season and a fitting way to make a case to earn one of the NCAA’s four playoff spots.

But, bad news Penn State fans, the NCAA doesn’t care.

They don’t care that the Nittany Lions defeat the Buckeyes and the Badgers, nor do they care that they’re conference champions. Penn State earned its most impressive win of the season and will be rewarded with one of the college football’s many frivolous bowl games -- Look for the Nittany Lions to take on Ivy Tech Community College in the Natural Male Enhancement Bowl!

I’m over exaggerating of course. The Lions will likely be given a place in the prestigious Rose Bowl, a game in which coach James Franklin and company would be happy to participate. And while Penn State finds comfort in knowing they get to play again, they’d certainly like it to be a meaningful one.

“I think we can make a great a case for ourselves,” Franklin said. “We’re going to be a part of that conversation. So we’re appreciative and blessed that we’re going to be a part of that conversation.”

“But at the end of the day, whatever the powers that be tell us that our future is, we’re going to be really appreciative and we’re going to be really happy. And I just talked about that with the guys in the locker room, and every body kind of reacted the same way. I really feel like our guys feel that way: Whatever opportunity we get moving forward, we’ll be very, very appreciative of.”

Yes, the Lions are a part of the conversation. They have to be, especially after the brilliant play of quarterback Trace McSorley. Though the sophomore spent much of the first half getting pummeled by Badgers linebacker T.J. Watt (little bro to NFL star, J.J. Watt), he unleashed the fury after halftime.

Facing a 28-14 whole at the start of the third quarter, Sorley completed 10 of his final 11 passes for 211 yards and three touchdowns. Receivers found holes in Wisconsin’s once rigid coverage, offense linemen rendered Badgers defenders useless, and the Lions defense woke up to limit Wisconsin’s running game -- sealing the win during a stop on fourth-and-one courtesy linebacker and team-leading tackler Marcus Allen with less than one minute remaining.

click to enlarge Phil Taylor

As crestfallen Badgers fans exited the stadium, Lions fans were toasting a 24-3 second half comeback. Typical. Penn State has outscored opponents by 127 points during the third and fourth quarter this season.

“I don’t know if it’s good for us, but we honestly do believe we’re a second half team,” tight end Mike Gesicki said. Gesicki finished with 58 yards receiving and a touchdown. “... We went into halftime like we were winning the game. Like we knew that we were going to come out in the second half and make some adjustments and then go out and play the way we did.”

Playmakers made big plays at big moments during a big game, but their reward won’t be worthy of the effort. That’s not a fair outcome, but an NCAA-esque outcome. The Big Ten was the strongest conference this season. Four teams rank in the Associated Press’ top eight -- although Wisconsin will certainly tumble -- and ten teams are bowl eligible. The Nittany Lions are the only team to defeat Ohio State -- the team that will likely supplant them in the playoffs.

What does it take for a conference champ to earn some certainty? Why is it that conference winners in basketball are awarded an automatic bid while Penn State has to go to sleep uncertain of its next game?

They shouldn’t and the fact reporters had to pester Franklin during his post-game press conference with that question shows the current system doesn’t work. Four team’s isn’t enough for a fair playoff system. The NCAA should double the number of teams and give the the power five conference champions a guaranteed place at the table.

It’s almost a win-win. The NCAA gets more games and commercial revenue while fans get more games and intriguing matchups. The only losers are the players who don’t receive a dime for their services (another column for another time).

If the current model, a step in the right direction that still manages to fall short, is kept in place, other worthy teams like Penn State will be slighted. Their accomplishments will be diminished and the outcome of their season will not entirely take place on the field but partly inside a corporate board room. Though they’ll celebrate a big win, they’ll do so with a muted sense of accomplishment, knowing their destiny is not in their own hands.

Get out of the way, NCAA. Let the best teams play in the best games. Let the playmakers play.