November 15, 2016

Pence to remain governor as he transitions to VP 

By
Gov.-elect Eric Holcomb, along with the rest of the cabinet, applaud Vice President-elect Mike Pence.
  • Gov.-elect Eric Holcomb, along with the rest of the cabinet, applaud Vice President-elect Mike Pence.
  • Rachel Hoffmeyer, TheStatehouseFile.com
By Rachel Hoffmeyer

Vice president-elect Mike Pence said he will not resign as governor of Indiana as he takes on additional roles within the new presidential administration.

Pence is working with Gov.-elect Eric Holcomb to create a smooth transition of power. He joined Holcomb Monday at the Statehouse for a cabinet meeting and a formal welcome to the governor’s office.


“We started working together election night,” Holcomb said. “We’ve slept a few minutes but not many.”

Holcomb thanked Pence for guidance, advice and encouragement during the roughly 100-day campaign — a quick race for Holcomb who jumped in after Pence was named to the presidential ticket in mid-July.

The results of last week’s election are a validation of the last 12 years of Republican governors leading the state, Holcomb said. Indiana Republicans swept every statewide office and maintained their supermajorities in both the House and Senate.

“I’m excited, flat out excited, that you’re going to be able to take that same proven approach to our nation’s capital, right to the White House and do for our country what you’ve done for the state of Indiana,” Holcomb said.

President-elect Donald Trump has named Pence as chairman of the presidential transition team. Pence said he’s looking for people who share Trump’s vision to make America great again.

“It’s all about finding men and women who have the character and competence to really implement the vision that Donald Trump has expressed so well across this country,” Pence said.

Pence said his work will take him away from Indiana on a regular basis, but he intends to finish his time as governor, calling it the greatest honor of his life.

Holcomb takes office as governor on Jan. 9. Pence will be sworn-in as vice president on Jan. 20.

The Statehouse File

The Statehouse File
Bio:
 TheStatehouseFile.com is a news service powered by Franklin College journalism students.

 Find a Nuvo
