Search
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Pinterest
  • Instagram
  • Sign Up for Our E-Newsletters

September 30, 2016 Arts » Visual Arts

Painting a conversation at the National Abstract Art Exhibition 

The National Abstract Art exhibit opens October 1

By
Reddit Email Add to favorites
click to enlarge National Abstract Art Exhibition participant Madeleine Wories
  • National Abstract Art Exhibition participant Madeleine Wories


As the daughter of a petroleum geologist, Madeleine Wories had the privilege of living all over the world, from Australia to Canada to Costa Rica. Now years later, the 66-year-old is letting those travels inspire her work as an abstract painter.

"In Australia, we often went out into the bush," recalls Wories. "Australia has a very, very interesting environment, ranging from rain forests to Outback desert. I was influenced by that. I've always liked open spaces and horizons."


After working a high-pressure architecture job in Montreal for 20 years, Wories moved to Southern California, where she currently resides. Since moving there, she's redirected her creative energy to abstract art.

click to enlarge Work by Madeleine Wories
  • Work by Madeleine Wories

"It was only about three years ago that I started painting, and I absolutely love it. Now, that's what I want to do," she says. With her current pursuit, she admits that her architectural background has come in handy.

"Some of my work, especially the paper work, is quite structural," Wories says. "I look for balance and how shapes fit together. So there is some architectural feeling in some of the work."

Unlike her architecture work, however, Wories' paintings often formulate on the fly.

"The work is very intuitive," says Wories. "It's kind of like a dialogue with the painting. It speaks to me, and it tells me what to do."

click to enlarge A Madeleine Wories' painting
  • A Madeleine Wories' painting

In all cases, authenticity is what's at the heart of her paintings, though.

"It's not something where I'm like, 'Okay, I want to sell this and people will like it,'" says Wories. "I don't care about that. What I care about mostly is how I feel about a piece, and that I've actually achieved something in that painting."

Despite having this mindset, Wories' work has been featured in galleries all over the world. In fact, two of her pieces will be included in the Southside Art League's twelfth running of the National Abstract Art Exhibition at the Garfield Park Arts Center. The exhibition will feature a juried selection of works by 60-plus artists from all over the country.

Michael King, hailing from Louisville, will be featured as well. A longtime lover of abstract art, King remembers discovering Franz Kline's work while attending college in New York City during the early '60s.

"They were such big canvases and such bold statements," says King.

During his time in New York, the arts movement that was happening around King had a big influence on him.

"Jazz and abstract expressionist painting grew up together, right there on the Lower East Side," he says. "It was there along with the beat poets, the literature of the day and the modern dance. It was kind of the beginning of counterculture."

click to enlarge Madeleine Wories
  • Madeleine Wories

Although many years removed from his time in New York, King admits that jazz music still has quite an impact on his abstract work today. And after pursuing a career in graphic design for several decades, King decided to try his hand at abstract art about five years ago.

"Finally, I retired from the [graphic design] business, and I was able to get back to my roots and back to what I had always wanted to do all my life — abstract art," says King.

Like Wories, he also treats each painting like a conversation. "I put some paint on the canvas and make a stroke or a palette knife smear," says King. "And then, it talks back to me. It's a give and take, back and forth."

In addition to King and Wories, several Central Indiana artists will also have work featured in the Southside Art League's exhibition. By presenting work from artists from both near and far, event organizer Robert Aichele hopes to continue to draw attention to the arts on the Southside.

"It's good for the community, but we're also trying to reach out of Central Indiana and make a name for ourselves," concludes Aichele, who's an abstract artist in his own right. "I've had a lot of artists say that they really look forward to this show every year."

More Visual Arts »

Tags: ,

Reddit Email Add to favorites

Readers also liked…

Latest in Visual Arts

Around the Web

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Trending Now

More Shared

This Week's Flyers

About The Author

Seth Johnson

Events & Best Bets

Today Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu
Evermore Music Festival

Best Bet: Evermore Music Festival @ American Legion Mall

$69 - $189 for three-day passes

Today's Best Bets | All of today's events

Arts
Screen
Music
Sports
Dining
Bars

Submit an Event

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Keep in-the-know
on-the-fly

Sign up for Nuvo
E-Newsletters:

Around the Web

Current Issue

Issue Cover

This Week's
Digital Edition

  • Sep. 28-Oct. 4, 2016

Current City Guide

Find a Nuvo Cover Gallery Archives
Search
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Pinterest
  • Instagram
  • Sign Up for Our E-Newsletters
Newsletters Sign up for the latest news and to win free tickets to events Newsletters Sign up for the latest news and to win free tickets to events
Tickets Buy tickets to events around Central Indiana Tickets Buy tickets to events around Central Indiana
Contests Win free stuff from NUVOmedia and our partners Contests Win free stuff from NUVOmedia and our partners
Classifieds Buy, sell and trade opportunities Classifieds Buy, sell and trade opportunities
Nuvo Singles Meet tens of thousands of local singles around central Indiana Nuvo Singles Meet tens of thousands of local singles around central Indiana
This Week's Issue Issue Cover This Week's Issue
 Find a Nuvo
Publication Info
Check It Out

All contents copyright © 2016 NUVO Inc.
3951 N. Meridian St., Suite 200, Indianapolis, IN 46208
Website powered by Foundation