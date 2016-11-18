Pacers revert to their old selves in loss to Suns 

click to enlarge Phil Taylor

Remember when the Pacers looked to be on the right track?

Remember when they appeared to shake off their early-season blues and look like a real basketball team, one that rediscovered the joys of playing sound defense, up-tempo offense and winning games?

Didn’t last very long, did it?

After back-to-back victories that seemingly gave the Pacers direction and stemmed the tide of inconsistent play, Indiana reverted to its former self Friday against the Phoenix Suns by losing in embarrassing fashion, 116-96.

The team was without Paul George, who missed his second game of the season with an ankle injury suffered November 8 at Philadelphia. George played through the injury in victories this week against Orlando and Cleveland and gave no indication he’d miss further time.

But then the injured ankle never improved, George never practiced and coach Nate McMillan held the All-Star forward out as a precaution. George will undergo an MRI today.

He will be joined by teammate C.J. Miles, who started in place of Paul but left the game during the first quarter after suffering a left knee strain. Miles walked to the locker room under his own power, albeit gingerly while biting his jersey.

Yes, the Pacers clearly missed their two best perimeter players in a game that heavily favored such a match-up. But this loss, another one in which effort was lacking, goes beyond the absence of two players.

Paul George doesn’t have to be on the court to stop turnovers, of which the Pacers committed 18, and he doesn’t have to be on the court in order for his team to remember to box out, which they often didn’t. The Suns feasted on the offensive glass, gathering 18 offensive rebounds to Indiana’s 10. He doesn’t even have to be on the court for his teammates to execute and give themselves a chance, which they didn’t.

How lackadaisical were these Pacers? Alan Williams grabbed 15 boards by himself, eight coming on the offensive side. That’s right. Alan Freaking Williams, a non-factor who averages one stinking rebound in just three games this season, made the entire Indiana roster look like a box of Charmin.

The Pacers played down to an inferior team on their own court and were made fools of. The players know it too. That’s why Myles Turner, as talkative a young man that you’ll find in this league, gave terse, bullet-point answers in the locker room. Anything to avoid dwelling on the beatdown that just happened.

How does Turner assess Indiana’s defense after an up-and-down week?

“You can never get too high, you can never get too low. We know we have work to do.”

Why was Indiana out-rebounded 46-35?

“They outworked us.”

You’re damn right they did.

click to enlarge Phil Taylor

Make no mistake, Paul George or not, this game was there for the taking. Phoenix entered with a 3-9 record, a litany of young players and no hope of making the postseason. The Suns rank in the bottom five in offense and defense and are among the poorest shooting teams in the league.

The Pacers didn’t care. They let Phoenix have whatever they wanted: points in the paint, transition baskets, wide-open 3-pointers, a buffet of rebounds with a side dish of Indiana turnovers.

Point guard Jeff Teague, who has played so well the last six games, was the prime culprit in terms of failing to protect the ball. He committed six turnovers, blemishing an otherwise good game (21 points, seven assists).

“I’ve been in games where I’ve lost by 40 (points),” Teague said. “In those situations you just look at yourself in the mirror and say, ‘What can I do better?’”

Every player on this team who still wants to play for something had better be asking himself the same question.

I’m talking to you, Monta Ellis, who made just two of his 10 field goal attempts and soaked up bad possessions by hoisting ill-advised mid-range jumpers.

I’m talking to you, Al Jefferson, who continues to be a net-negative player for this team no matter how few minutes McMillan allows him -- only 5:40 tonight after playing just 5:00 during Monday’s win over Orlando.

I’m talking to you, Larry Bird, the team president and architect who built this redundant and underachieving team. The man who gleefully dismantled a top-tier defense and replaced it with one who allowed one of the worst teams in the league to drop 116 points.

Losing to Phoenix in such horrendous fashion is bad. But with George and Miles M.I.A., with the same questions being asked of this team with such frequency, and with a gauntlet of tough match-ups in the coming days -- including Oklahoma City, Golden State and the Los Angeles Clippers -- the worst may be yet to come.