Pacers remain enigmatic in win over Philly 

INDIANAPOLIS -- Nate McMillan wasn’t discounting Philadelphia. Never mind the 76ers entered Bankers Life Fieldhouse without a victory this season. The Pacers coach wasn’t taking anything for granted.

“You still have to go out there and execute for 48 minutes,” McMillan said during a pre-game interview.

Turns out the Pacers needed 53.

During another perplexing game in which Indiana continued its enigmatic and frustrating play, the Pacers required overtime to pull out a 122-115 win on Wednesday. You read that right.

Overtime, to beat the worst team without its best player by single digits.

I can tell you about Jeff Teague’s 30-point night, and I can tell you Al Jefferson discovered how to score within sneezing range of the basket, chipping in 18 points off the bench on 9-of-12 shooting. But this game should not have required overtime. This game should not have been close. Paul George should have spent most of the fourth quarter icing his knees on the bench, enjoying a double-digit lead.

He instead played every minute of overtime, scoring 7 of his 28 points to help save his team from an embarrassing and inexcusable loss.

It’s only been eight games and there are many months left in this still-young NBA season, but at what point do we stop asking the same questions about this team and recognize that its flaws may be fatal to their aspirations of contending with the likes of Cleveland, or even snagging home-court advantage in a playoff series?

The Sixers are a team made up of nebulous youngsters and and sloppy seconds who couldn’t find a contract elsewhere. They were without center and budding star Joel Embiid, who is still working his way from major knee surgery. Philly ranks dead last in offensive efficiency and is one of the poorest shooting teams in the league.

But then they played a Pacers defense that has been gored in all but one game this season. The same Pacers defense that entered Wednesday ranked 28th in efficiency. The same Pacers defense that made Robert Covington (Who?) look like an All-Star.

“We don’t have anything that we can really hang our hat on right now,” George said regarding his team’s defense. “I think what’s making us so weak defensively is we’re not really having success guarding our guys, and that’s causing for team defense to be poor. Myself included. I got to get back to winning my matchups and making it tough for my matchups and making them uncomfortable. And that just goes along with everybody else. Everybody else has to follow suit.”

Teammate and second-year player Myles Turner put it more succinctly when asked if there are any certainties for Indiana’s defense.

“Hmmmm… nope.”

Isn’t that concerning? To be this far along, to have these many minutes together as a unit and to not have a modicum of confidence in a single defensive tactic?

To be fair to Turner, he’s selling himself short. He’s been impressive as a defensive anchor thus far, holding opponents to just 38.5 percent from the floor when defending a shot -- the sixth best mark among centers who contest at least five attempts per game. And though George points the finger at himself, no one is concerned about a three-time All-NBA defense selection.

The problem goes beyond Turner and George and beyond the gelling of Teague and Monta Ellis as a backcourt. The concern rests in whether or not the Pacers can ever become more than the sum of their parts. They are a roster that goes seven players deep but have looked thus far like a mix-match of talent instead of an engaged and focused team.

Focus. That’s a word McMillan leans on when discussing Indiana’s defensive woes. The players need more focus, need to communicate more, need to give better effort. All are true. And no one is expecting the Pacers to be a defensive juggernaut. They simply need to give their offense a chance.

But it’s hard to do so when Ellis routinely allows open corner threes to let a bad team like the Sixers hang around in a game that should have been no contest. It’s hard when Jefferson remains allergic to contesting shots at the rim.

But sooner or later, if Indy’s defense remains a turnstile, the issue will become more than coaching cliches. They will become systemic, a symptom of a team that will fall short of its goals, a team that is possibly one season closer to losing George to free agency in 2018.

The Pacers avoided a disaster Wednesday, but face the Sixers once more on Friday in Philadelphia with Joel Embiid in toe.

They’ll have another chance to not get embarrassed.