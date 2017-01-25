Pacers' Glenn Robinson III to participate in 2017 Slam Dunk Contest 

click to enlarge Phil Taylor

There's no arguing that the Pacers have struggled in the first half of the season. But Hoosier native Glenn Robinson III has been a bright spot. If you've been following the 'Cers this year, you've undoubtedly seen him rattle the rim a few times. Those dunks have earned him a spot in the 2017 Slam Dunk Contest.

Indiana's Glenn Robinson III (@GRIII) will participate in the Slam Dunk contest on All-Star weekend, league sources tell @TheVertical. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) January 25, 2017

This year's Slam Dunk contest will take place on Feb. 18 in New Orleans. Robinson will face off against stiff competition, as two-time defending champ Zach LaVine and 2016 runner-up Aaron Gordon are also listed as participants.