Pacers find winning formula in fourth straight victory 

INDIANAPOLIS -- This is how it should have been all along.

Experiencing this Pacers team, best described as unpredictable, undefinable and inexplicable, has been many things: entertaining, draining, a chore, a combination of several conflicting elements.

But watching Indiana’s 121-109 victory over Brooklyn on Thursday was mostly just one thing, fun. Fun because the offense is finally finding consistency, because Jeff Teague is playing like an All-Star, because Monta Ellis has discovered his new destiny as a Sixth Man.

But it was fun for a more simple reason, it was a win, the Pacers’ fourth straight and one that indicates this team is at long last headed in the right direction.

The biggest move to spur Indiana’s winning ways was the obvious one -- start the bigger, lengthier, better-shooting Glenn Robinson III over the smaller, out-of-place Ellis, who attempted just nine shots per game while getting wrecked on defense.

Though it seemed the easy move, it happened not because of an executive order from team president Larry Bird or a coaching move from Nate McMillan. It happened because of a lark, because Ellis pulled a groin December 12 during a game against Portland. It has since been Robinson’s turn to tag along with the starters, even after Ellis returned. The results haven’t always been pretty. Even with Robinson as a starter, the Pacers lost four straight, fell to 10th in the conference standings and were reeling.

But there’s no way Indiana responds like this if Ellis is re-instated as a starter, no way this team digs out of its self-made hole, gets back above .500 and into the playoff mix after such an abysmal stretch of play. The ills of the past provide no solace for the future.

Credit McMillan for demonstrating patience. Also credit him for knowing not to mess with a good thing. Though McMillan seemed open to welcoming Ellis back to the starting lineup, he sang a different tune after Thursday’s victory, saying this was Indiana’s starting five for the foreseeable future.

Paul George, Mr. Fun himself, agrees.

“I’ve been with Monta in that starting lineup for some time,” George said. “Obviously, we want him back in his spot. But if it’s working with Glenn and (Monta) coming off the bench and playing with that second unit, it’s just working. It’s hard to see a guy that’s been a starter his whole career, and been a border-line All-Star because of that, play a backup role, but he’s open to it.”

Translation, don’t fix what ain’t broke. Don’t mess with a lineup that outscores opponents by 9.1 points per 100 possessions and revert to the one that was outscored by 2.6 with Ellis. Don’t go from a lineup replete with balanced shooting, driving, spacing and rim protection for one that was cluttered and less than the sum of its parts. Don’t hurt yourself, take the easy win.

And, most importantly, keep the ball in Teague’s hands. Teague has made everyone forget about his woeful stretch of play to begin the season. Since Ellis’s injury, Teague has been sensational instigating the offense. Against the Nets, he racked up 15 assists to go along with 21 points and seven rebounds, rightly making short work of some dude named Isaiah Whitehead, who is apparently paid money to play professional basketball.

Yes, the Nets stink and lack talent across their roster. Fair enough. But Teauge is playing just as well against better competition. Be it Washington, Charlotte, Portland, or Boston, the homegrown talent is averaging 16 points, 9.6 assists and hitting 45 percent of his shots in the last 14 games.

He’s having fun, too, and he's making sure everyone else on the court joins in the action.

“I think we’re playing together,” Teague said. “Everybody’s moving the ball and the open man gets the shot. We’ve got to find (Paul) the ball in certain areas so he can be effective because he’s talented with the basketball. I think we’re all figuring it out right now. Coach pulled me aside a couple weeks ago and told me he wants me to move the ball and try to get in the lane and kick it out. It just became contagious.”

How has Ellis played off the bench? About as inconsistent as he did while starting. He shows flashes of his high-scoring past (dropping 16 against Detroit without missing a shot) while looking every bit the aged and flawed player he was Thursday (hitting one basket in 20 minutes). Ellis will always be a liability, but his weaknesses are minimized and his positives are enhanced with a smaller workload.

The Pacers are by no means title contenders -- and Thursday’s trade between Atlanta and Cleveland in which sharp-shooting guard Kyle Korver joins an already potent Cavs team extends the gap -- but this team finally has a sense of a identity and togetherness.

It’s also having some fun.