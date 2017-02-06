Pacers begin defining stretch with new-found resolve 

Phil Taylor

INDIANAPOLIS -- It was in many ways a typical outing for the Indiana Pacers. They were once again punished on the glass by a tougher, stronger opponent, and Indiana’s red-hot offense took a half day, reverting to its error-prone, discombobulated self.

But these are different times for the Pacers. Where such ills would have surely doomed them as little as six weeks ago, this new-look team has a resolve that rarely appeared at the beginning of the season.

When opposing teams made their runs and Indiana faced turbulence during the early portion of games, these players looked defeated -- heads hung low, minimal energy and nonexistent communication on the court. Paul George was visibly flustered and Pacers fans grew queasy over the four-time All-Star’s looming free agency in 2018.

These Pacers, the ones who have played so well in the New Year, are a revelation. By the time they rallied to defeat the Oklahoma City Thunder 93-90 to earn their seventh straight win, they gave themselves more reason to believe their recent stretch of play is more than a bottom-feeding fluke.

The win gives the Pacers a 13-4 record since January 1, and helps solidify their chance to contend for home court advantage in the first round of the playoffs. Indiana is sixth in the Eastern Conference with a 27-20 record and are one game behind the fourth-place Washington Wizards.

Monday’s victory is the beginning of a 12-game stretch that will measure the Pacers against the best teams in the league, teams they hope to surpass in the standings. By the time Indiana faces Atlanta on March 3, they will have played 10 games against opponents currently in the playoffs -- including Cleveland, Houston, San Antonio, Memphis and Washington. It’s one thing to rally past Sacramento and Detroit, but how will they fare against the NBA’s elite?

The good news is the Pacers will play half of those games at home, where they have the second best winning percentage in the Eastern Conference after Cleveland.

Phil Taylor

But the cozy confines of Bankers Life Fieldhouse provided no refuge from the Thunder during the first half. Despite playing in the second night of a back-to-back, Oklahoma City was its normal self. Employing a lethal mix of strength and and quickness, they made Indiana’s defense as useful as wet paper. Thunder guard Russell Westbrook stuffed the stat sheet with eight first half points, 11 boards and seven assists. Center Steven Adams had a reserved table under the rim, scoring 12 points before intermission.

As for the Pacers, their offense was a dearth of good decision making. George, the best free throw shooter in the league, attempted five of his first six shots from downtown. He made his first one, but then proceeded to force the issue before picking up two first half fouls. Myles Turner began the game 0-for-5, battling an illness in addition Adams. Aside from Glenn Robinson III’s buzzer-beating trey from the corner, Indiana scored just 38 first half points, shot 30 percent from the floor and were outrebounded 31-22.

Another night, another color-by-numbers loss.

Or so it seemed until the third quarter, when Indiana tapped into its newly discovered reservoir of give-a-shit to score 32 points while limiting Oklahoma City to 18. After making one shot in the first half, George went 3-of-4 while Westbrook went 3-of-7. Turner got the better of Adams, chipping in seven while keeping Adams scoreless. The Thunder continued owning the glass, but the Pacers’ defense never broke, limiting Oklahoma City to 29 percent shooting. A 13-point deficit was a three-point Pacers lead.

“We played a (Western Conference) team, and they’re physical,” George said. “I thought the first half they brought their physicality and it took us to the second half to adjust to it. That’s how we’ve got to play. Play a good team, they’re going to be in your jersey, they’re going to play physical. We needed to match that. In the second half we did. We got stops and we converted, simple basketball.”

They Pacers never trailed in the fourth quarter, expanding their lead to as many as 10. Backup center Al Jefferson punk’d Joffery Lauvergne with back-to-back spin moves along the baseline and George answered whenever coach Nate McMillan called his number. Even Turner, who equated playing sick to fire in his chest, responded to the moment by snatching a timely offensive rebound with 1:36 left in the game. The Thunder beat the Pacers on the glass by 22, but Indiana collected the most important loose ball of the evening.

If Monday’s game occurred in November, there’s little chance such a comeback occurs. The team’s resolve was less than zero, and their defense, once the signature facet of the team, ranked near bottom of the league. They’ve since climbed up to the top 10 in defensive efficiency. Monday was the fourth straight game in which the Pacers help opponents below 100 points -- a first on the season. Their offense isn’t too far behind. Though Indiana is 17th on the season, it ranks in the top 10 since January 1.

“This is the right time, to me, for us to start playing great basketball,” Jefferson said. “When you’re dealing with a new team, with some new key players coming in, things aren’t going to come together, especially with a new coach. Those things aren't going to come together the way you want them to go. But, as professionals, as veterans guys and young veteran guys, we adjust and continue to play well. A lot of the stuff that was going on at the beginning of the year was our fault and things we didn’t do well.”

If that’s the case, here’s hoping the Pacers can stay the hell out of their own way.