October's specialty and seasonal beers around Indiana 

Ash&Elm Autumntide Pumpkin Cider
A variety of Ash & Elm's cider choices
! made with real pumpkin, cooked with baking spices like cinnamon and cloves and the perfect cider to sip around a bonfire on a crisp night. Autumntide is available in the tasting room and to-go in 32 or 64 oz. growlers.
New Day Craft
current Tasting Room lineup: Gold Rush
- Dry Hard Cider Made with Indiana Apples, Johnny Chapman
- Hard Cider Sweetened with Sorghum, South Cider
- Hard Cider Sweetened with Honey, She's Crafty
- Dry Hopped Hard Cider with Honey, Washington's Folly
- Cherry Mead, Shelby Blue Ribbon
- Strawberry Rhubarb Mead, ReThinker
- Dry Hopped Blueberry Mead, Live Currant
- Black Currant Mead
Oaken Barrel
reports: “We have a brand new seasonal beer on tap. It is Belgian Farmhouse Ale
, and it is the first time we have brewed such an ale. Originated from Northern France, it is a well-rounded malty beer with a subtle spiciness from European hops and yeast. Our lead brewer Sara Galloway suggests squeezing a lemon wedge into the beer. At 6.5% ABV, it’s the perfect beer for a chilly autumn evening.” They also will be releasing Apple Buzz
on Oct. 24. “We will brew the equivalent of eight batches of Apple Buzz, but we expect the bottled Apple Buzz will be gone in less than two weeks,” predicts owner Kwang Casey.
Salt Creek Brewery
has new seasonals on tap: Märzen Oktoberfest Lager
and Pilsner Lager
The refurbished Ruth’s Chris
downtown now has multiple offerings from Sun King, TwoDEEP, 18th Street, Central State, Three Floyds, Indiana City and Black Acre. Casey Parmerlee attended the preview party for NUVO, reporting on the sparkle and the expectations for growth with Indiana craft beer.
Mad Anthony
reports: “Hop Wang
is our version of a double IPA brewed with fresh hop cones, grown and picked at Hophead Farms in Battle Creek, MI. The hop cones were delivered fresh and put in the boil within 30 minutes of their delivery. Another delivery of fresh hops were added a week later to give this MadBrew a remarkable fresh hop flavor. Last year’s Imperial Pumpkin Ale
aged for a year in Buffalo Trace bourbon barrels. This annual treat is the perfect blend of crazy pumpkin pie and bourbon, served in a brandy snifter.”
Upland Brewing Company
is starting the fall season off with the release of Harvest Ale
. “The epitome of freshness, beginning with locally malted grains and featuring hops that have been picked within 24 hours of use.
“We take extra steps and effort to use wet hops in our hopback because it allows the citrus and tropical fruit character of the Citra to really shine,” said Pete Batule, VP of Brewing Operations. Harvest Ale pours golden amber with an aroma of extremely fresh, citrusy hops. The freshness of the hops creates a flavorful resin that is balanced by the sweetness of the malts. The finish is clean, being dry-hopped with Citra at the end of fermentation leaves a mild bitterness. This brewery favorite is meant to be enjoyed soon after packaging to benefit from the freshness of the ingredients.
TwoDEEP
brewed Oktoberfest Märzen
back in May with 100% Noble hops for a pleasant and mildly spicy herbal bitterness and we let it ferment and mature over the summer. It is naturally clear with autumn's classic copper hue, medium-bodied with an upfront sweet breadiness and rich malt character. Available in draft and carry-out growlers.
Flat12
promises “Upside Down Blonde
is the ideal football brew! It’s a light, easy drinking beer at only 4.5% ABV”
Half Moon
reports: “The Oktoberfest
is here to celebrate this year’s harvest. This Bavarian-style Märzenbier is full-bodied, rich, malty-sweet and copper colored.”
Bloomington Brewing
is featuring Oktoberfest
, 10-Speed Hoppy Wheat
, Persimmon Ale
and Barrel-aged Ruby Bloom Amber Ale
Broad Ripple Brewpub
beers recently sampled: Tangerine Nice Weiss Ale
delivers a refreshing alternative to pumpkin beer. Oktoberfest
is brewed to tradition with a rich balanced malt and hop profile that provides a crisp clean finish. Sybilla
from Poland shines in BRBP’s Lonely Hops Series providing a dry, herbal and floral flavor and aroma. Silent Lucidity
is a Bohemian pilsner that has a floral and herbal hop profile with a nice crisp clean finish.
FLIX Brewhouse
beers recently sampled: 10 Day Scottish Ale
brings out malty, dark, sweet malted barley flavors and closes clean; Luna Rosa Wit
is spicy and citrusy from the unique addition of coriander; Lupus IPA
is hoppy, piney and floral; Umbra Chocostout
captures a big toasty smooth cocoa mouthfeel for a great finishing the day pint.
Triton Brewing Company
is tapping Gingerbread Brown,
a sweet, spicy, earthy brown ale on Oct. 27 from 3-10 p.m.
Chilly Water
reports: “Fall is such a great time of the year for seasonal beers like our Harvest Moon Autumn Ale
and of course a nice crisp Oktoberfest
. It doesn't stop there, as Dan has our Oatmeal Stout
and Dunkelweiss
coming out this month. Lastly, we are starting a new monthly event called "One Night Stand" where we bring a couple of beers from a local brewery to serve for one night only. First up is Round Town Brewery
led by veteran brewer Jerry Sutherlin. Look for his Round Town Lager
and Irish Coffee Red Ale
on Oct. 27th.”
Rock Bottom
partners with Breast Cancer Awareness; “Drink a Red Ale
throughout October and a portion of sales will go to the Little Red Door. Oct. 24-27 is Little Red Door Dine & Giveback; we will be donating a portion of our Monday-Thursday all day sales to the Little Red Door.”
Oct. 12 at Rock Bottom downtown, 7-7:30 p.m. celebrate Rocktoberfest with a Bratwurst eating competition. Oct. 19 at 6-7:30 p.m. brewer Nathan Scruggs is tapping his first RB downtown Pumpkin Ale
“Thr3e Wise Men
new on tap: Sumatra Rat Monkey Blood Schwarzbier
[5.4%ABV, 25 IBUs]: “A medium-bodied, malt-accented dark brew, very opaque and deep sepia in color, with a chewy texture and a firm, creamy, long lasting head.”
Draft Only at Sun King
: American Brown Ale
“with rich malt character and a slightly spicy rye finish.” Waimea Smash
“ single malt/single Hop Pale Ale highlighting the fresh citrus and pine character of New Zealand Waimea hops against a two-row malt base.”
Sun King Small Batch Series
brewed in Fishers includes:
Sun King Herding Black Cats at Midnight
collaboration with Arizona Wilderness Brewing
; report from AWB, “The guys from Sun King Brewing Company (Indianapolis, IN) came out to collaborate on a unique take on a Saison. We took some Shagbark Hickory Syrup from Indiana and added it to the fermentation stage. We then dry hop with Simcoe hops which lends to a pine-like aroma to the brew. With a light malty sweetness, pleasant pine aromatics and hickory sweetness, this beer has many enjoyable layers of delicious complexity.”
H.U.B.A.R.
is a
Double IPA “hopped beyond all recognition with big and juicy citrus flavor” brewed specifically for the Alpha King Challenge for the Great American Beer Festival.
Cream Dream: The Lost Hop of Atlantis
is another Double IPA packed with massive flavors of citrus, pine and tropical fruit
The next installment of the Sun King After School Special features Sensory Panel Training on Oct. 26th at Sun King Brewery on College Ave. “This course will show the public a behind the scenes look at how Sun King employees are trained for sensory panel. Participants will learn how to properly taste and evaluate a sample for off-flavor detection and learn the common defects found in beer production. You must be 21+ to attend. Tickets at $40 each are limited to 20 attendees.
Sun King Save Your Tabs Challenge benefitting the Ronald McDonald House of Central Indiana. Contest begins October 28th, 2016 thru January 9th, 2017!