October's specialty and seasonal beers around Indiana 

click to enlarge A variety of Ash & Elm's cider choices

Submitted Photo

click to enlarge

click to enlarge

click to enlarge

click to enlarge

! made with real pumpkin, cooked with baking spices like cinnamon and cloves and the perfect cider to sip around a bonfire on a crisp night. Autumntide is available in the tasting room and to-go in 32 or 64 oz. growlers.current Tasting Room lineup:- Dry Hard Cider Made with Indiana Apples,- Hard Cider Sweetened with Sorghum,- Hard Cider Sweetened with Honey,- Dry Hopped Hard Cider with Honey,- Cherry Mead,- Strawberry Rhubarb Mead,- Dry Hopped Blueberry Mead,- Black Currant Meadreports: “We have a brand new seasonal beer on tap. It is, and it is the first time we have brewed such an ale. Originated from Northern France, it is a well-rounded malty beer with a subtle spiciness from European hops and yeast. Our lead brewer Sara Galloway suggests squeezing a lemon wedge into the beer. At 6.5% ABV, it’s the perfect beer for a chilly autumn evening.” They also will be releasingon Oct. 24. “We will brew the equivalent of eight batches of Apple Buzz, but we expect the bottled Apple Buzz will be gone in less than two weeks,” predicts owner Kwang Casey.has new seasonals on tap:andThe refurbisheddowntown now has multiple offerings from Sun King, TwoDEEP, 18th Street, Central State, Three Floyds, Indiana City and Black Acre. Casey Parmerlee attended the preview party for NUVO, reporting on the sparkle and the expectations for growth with Indiana craft beer.reports: “is our version of a double IPA brewed with fresh hop cones, grown and picked at Hophead Farms in Battle Creek, MI. The hop cones were delivered fresh and put in the boil within 30 minutes of their delivery. Another delivery of fresh hops were added a week later to give this MadBrew a remarkable fresh hop flavor. Last year’saged for a year in Buffalo Trace bourbon barrels. This annual treat is the perfect blend of crazy pumpkin pie and bourbon, served in a brandy snifter.”is starting the fall season off with the release of. “The epitome of freshness, beginning with locally malted grains and featuring hops that have been picked within 24 hours of use.“We take extra steps and effort to use wet hops in our hopback because it allows the citrus and tropical fruit character of the Citra to really shine,” said Pete Batule, VP of Brewing Operations. Harvest Ale pours golden amber with an aroma of extremely fresh, citrusy hops. The freshness of the hops creates a flavorful resin that is balanced by the sweetness of the malts. The finish is clean, being dry-hopped with Citra at the end of fermentation leaves a mild bitterness. This brewery favorite is meant to be enjoyed soon after packaging to benefit from the freshness of the ingredients.brewedback in May with 100% Noble hops for a pleasant and mildly spicy herbal bitterness and we let it ferment and mature over the summer. It is naturally clear with autumn's classic copper hue, medium-bodied with an upfront sweet breadiness and rich malt character. Available in draft and carry-out growlers.promises “is the ideal football brew! It’s a light, easy drinking beer at only 4.5% ABV”reports: “is here to celebrate this year’s harvest. This Bavarian-style Märzenbier is full-bodied, rich, malty-sweet and copper colored.”is featuringandbeers recently sampled:delivers a refreshing alternative to pumpkin beer.is brewed to tradition with a rich balanced malt and hop profile that provides a crisp clean finish.from Poland shines in BRBP’s Lonely Hops Series providing a dry, herbal and floral flavor and aroma.is a Bohemian pilsner that has a floral and herbal hop profile with a nice crisp clean finish.beers recently sampled:brings out malty, dark, sweet malted barley flavors and closes clean;is spicy and citrusy from the unique addition of coriander;is hoppy, piney and floral;captures a big toasty smooth cocoa mouthfeel for a great finishing the day pint.is tappinga sweet, spicy, earthy brown ale on Oct. 27 from 3-10 p.m.reports: “Fall is such a great time of the year for seasonal beers like ourand of course a nice crisp. It doesn't stop there, as Dan has ourandcoming out this month. Lastly, we are starting a new monthly event called "One Night Stand" where we bring a couple of beers from a local brewery to serve for one night only. First up isled by veteran brewer Jerry Sutherlin. Look for hisandon Oct. 27th.”partners with Breast Cancer Awareness; “Drink athroughout October and a portion of sales will go to the Little Red Door. Oct. 24-27 is Little Red Door Dine & Giveback; we will be donating a portion of our Monday-Thursday all day sales to the Little Red Door.”Oct. 12 at Rock Bottom downtown, 7-7:30 p.m. celebrate Rocktoberfest with a Bratwurst eating competition. Oct. 19 at 6-7:30 p.m. brewer Nathan Scruggs is tapping his first RB downtownnew on tap:[5.4%ABV, 25 IBUs]: “A medium-bodied, malt-accented dark brew, very opaque and deep sepia in color, with a chewy texture and a firm, creamy, long lasting head.”Draft Only at“with rich malt character and a slightly spicy rye finish.”“ single malt/single Hop Pale Ale highlighting the fresh citrus and pine character of New Zealand Waimea hops against a two-row malt base.” Sun King Small Batch Series brewed in Fishers includes:Sun Kingcollaboration with; report from AWB, “The guys from Sun King Brewing Company (Indianapolis, IN) came out to collaborate on a unique take on a Saison. We took some Shagbark Hickory Syrup from Indiana and added it to the fermentation stage. We then dry hop with Simcoe hops which lends to a pine-like aroma to the brew. With a light malty sweetness, pleasant pine aromatics and hickory sweetness, this beer has many enjoyable layers of delicious complexity.”is aDouble IPA “hopped beyond all recognition with big and juicy citrus flavor” brewed specifically for the Alpha King Challenge for the Great American Beer Festival.is another Double IPA packed with massive flavors of citrus, pine and tropical fruitThe next installment of the Sun King After School Special features Sensory Panel Training on Oct. 26th at Sun King Brewery on College Ave. “This course will show the public a behind the scenes look at how Sun King employees are trained for sensory panel. Participants will learn how to properly taste and evaluate a sample for off-flavor detection and learn the common defects found in beer production. You must be 21+ to attend. Tickets at $40 each are limited to 20 attendees.Sun King Save Your Tabs Challenge benefitting the Ronald McDonald House of Central Indiana. Contest begins October 28th, 2016 thru January 9th, 2017!