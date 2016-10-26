Search
October 26, 2016

October ends and November begins with beer events 

Oct. 27: Tapping at The RAM Fishers and Downtown: “Pumpkin Ale brewed with fresh pumpkin, cinnamon, nutmeg and pumpkin pie spice. 6.2% ABV 25 IBU.”

Oct. 27: Triton Gingerbread Brown Ale Tapping, 3-10 p.m. “Gingerbread Brown Ale, a spiced brown ale, sweet, spicy, earthy with ginger, nutmeg, all-spice and cinnamon.”

click to enlarge DAREDEVIL BREWING CO.
  • Daredevil Brewing Co.
Oct. 28: Daredevil Taproom, NEx IPA release starting 11 a.m. “releasing our first new IPA in 4 years. NEx IPA, available on draft and for carry out in Crowlers (32-oz. cans) and Growlers. NEx IPA, ABV: 7.0% is an unfiltered American IPA that showcases our love of aggressively hopped beers from New England. Whole cone fresh Citra hops were picked and shipped to us overnight from Yakima, WA. In addition to the fresh Citra hop cones, we used a blend of Amarillo, Centennial, Chinook, Citra and Simcoe pellet hops throughout the brewing process. The result is juicy, citrusy and refreshing experience.” 


Oct. 29: Triton Brewing Sampling at Crown Liquors (6165 Allisonville Road), 3-5 p.m. “Come sample cans of Rail Splitter IPA, Sly Boogie Session IPA and Hometown Hero Golden Ale.”

Oct. 29: Indiana City Limited Release Tasting; Crimson Bombshell Bourbon Barrel Aged Imperial Amber Ale; 8.5% ABV • 73 IBU. Get free passes.

Starting November 2016, TwoDEEP hosting monthly First Friday Happy Hour 4:30-7 p.m. to benefit the Indianapolis Cultural Trail.

MashCraft goes to every Friday starting at 4 p.m. with their Happy Hour beers featuring limited, one-of-a-kind java and pepper infusions and to every Tuesday for a new brew tapping. 

Nov. 2: Flat12 tapping at noon, “Moustache Ride Red, our rich, bourbon barrel-aged American amber with hints of roasted malt and real vanilla beans (6% ABV | 40 IBU).”  

Nov. 2: Triton Brewing Company’s Rail Splitter IPA Pint Night at Bourbon Street Distillery, 6-8 p.m. “and grab some exceptional Cajun Creole fare.” 

click to enlarge MASHCRAFT BREWING
  • Mashcraft Brewing
Nov. 5: MashCraft Brewery in Greenwood, “Mr. Wicked’s Hop Bonanza 2016,” 1-4 p.m. “Taste 16 of the world’s best IPAs from 16 of the world’s best breweries as they duel it out for only one winner.” More info & tickets. 

Nov. 5: TwoDEEP “We're teaming up with former Colts player Ryan Diem once again for the 3rd Annual Cheers for Charity fundraiser, 1-6 p.m. It's a college game day tailgate party — and yes, we encourage you to rep your team with Pi Indy, Hotel Tango Distillery, the NFL Alumni Association and Indy Sports Corp.” It's a day of  pizza, burgers, tailgate cocktails, raffles, college football and beer!

All donations and 20% of sales will go toward the Allie & Friends Foundation, a charitable health organization that provides a positive atmosphere to fundraise and battle against a pediatric cancer.

click to enlarge 3531060.jpg
Nov. 8: Bier Brewery Taproom is hosting a free 21+ “Election Day party, 3-10 p.m. with bier & a handful of consoling/conciliatory activities. Learn more.

Nov 8: Flat12, 6-11 p.m., “Play Patriotic Trivia with prizes along with food specials from Hoagies and Hops.”

Nov. 9: Triton Brewing Company, 3-10 p.m. Ale Pacino Mocaccino Tapping 3-10 p.m. “From the warped minds that brought you the Grimace Purple IPA, we present this brown ale made with brown sugar, cocoa, lactose sugar and espresso beans; available on both CO2 and nitro. Pints and growlers.

Nov. 16: Triton Brewing Company Tap Takeover at Fat Dan’s Chicago-style Deli (Dowtown), 6 p.m. “Join us just off Massachusetts Avenue for a sampling of multiple Triton Beverages.” 

Rita Kohn

Rita Kohn
 Rita Kohn has been covering craft beer and the arts for NUVO for two decades. She's the author of True Brew: A Guide to Craft Beer in Indiana.

