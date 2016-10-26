October ends and November begins with beer events 

click to enlarge
Oct. 27:
Tapping at The RAM Fishers
and Downtown
: “Pumpkin Ale brewed with fresh pumpkin, cinnamon, nutmeg and pumpkin pie spice. 6.2% ABV 25 IBU.”
Oct. 27: Triton Gingerbread Brown Ale Tapping
, 3-10 p.m. “Gingerbread Brown Ale, a spiced brown ale, sweet, spicy, earthy with ginger, nutmeg, all-spice and cinnamon.”
Oct. 28: Daredevil Taproom, NEx IPA release
starting 11 a.m. “releasing our first new IPA in 4 years. NEx IPA, available on draft and for carry out in Crowlers (32-oz. cans) and Growlers. NEx IPA, ABV: 7.0% is an unfiltered American IPA that showcases our love of aggressively hopped beers from New England. Whole cone fresh Citra hops were picked and shipped to us overnight from Yakima, WA. In addition to the fresh Citra hop cones, we used a blend of Amarillo, Centennial, Chinook, Citra and Simcoe pellet hops throughout the brewing process. The result is juicy, citrusy and refreshing experience.”
Oct. 29: Triton Brewing Sampling
at Crown Liquors
(6165 Allisonville Road), 3-5 p.m. “Come sample cans of Rail Splitter IPA, Sly Boogie Session IPA and Hometown Hero Golden Ale.”
Oct. 29: Indiana City Limited Release Tasting
; Crimson Bombshell Bourbon Barrel Aged Imperial Amber Ale; 8.5% ABV • 73 IBU. Get free passes
.
Starting November 2016, TwoDEEP
hosting monthly First Friday Happy Hour
4:30-7 p.m. to benefit the Indianapolis Cultural Trail.
MashCraft
goes to every Friday starting at 4 p.m. with their Happy Hour
beers featuring limited, one-of-a-kind java and pepper infusions and to every Tuesday for a new brew tapping.
Nov. 2: Flat12 tapping
at noon, “Moustache Ride Red
, our rich, bourbon barrel-aged American amber with hints of roasted malt and real vanilla beans (6% ABV | 40 IBU).”
Nov. 2: Triton Brewing Company’s Rail Splitter IPA Pint Night
at Bourbon Street Distillery
, 6-8 p.m. “and grab some exceptional Cajun Creole fare.”
Nov. 5: MashCraft Brewery
in Greenwood, “Mr. Wicked’s Hop Bonanza 2016
,” 1-4 p.m. “Taste 16 of the world’s best IPAs from 16 of the world’s best breweries as they duel it out for only one winner.” More info & tickets.
Nov. 5: TwoDEEP
“We're teaming up with former Colts player Ryan Diem once again for the 3rd Annual Cheers for Charity fundraiser
, 1-6 p.m. It's a college game day tailgate party — and yes, we encourage you to rep your team with Pi Indy, Hotel Tango Distillery, the NFL Alumni Association and Indy Sports Corp.” It's a day of pizza, burgers, tailgate cocktails, raffles, college football and beer!
All donations and 20% of sales will go toward the Allie & Friends Foundation
, a charitable health organization that provides a positive atmosphere to fundraise and battle against a pediatric cancer.
Nov. 8: Bier Brewery Taproom
is hosting a free 21+ “Election Day party
, 3-10 p.m. with bier & a handful of consoling/conciliatory activities. Learn more.
Nov 8: Flat12,
6-11 p.m., “Play Patriotic Trivia
with prizes along with food specials from Hoagies and Hops.”
Nov. 9: Triton Brewing Company
, 3-10 p.m. Ale Pacino Mocaccino Tapping
3-10 p.m. “From the warped minds that brought you the Grimace Purple IPA, we present this brown ale made with brown sugar, cocoa, lactose sugar and espresso beans; available on both CO2 and nitro. Pints and growlers.
Nov. 16: Triton Brewing Company Tap Takeover
at Fat Dan’s Chicago-style Deli
(Dowtown), 6 p.m. “Join us just off Massachusetts Avenue for a sampling of multiple Triton Beverages.”