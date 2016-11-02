Search
November 02, 2016

NUVO's complete guide to Election Day 

Everything you need to know before Tuesday

By
click to enlarge Angela Lee and Kristen Johnson are an engaged couple living in Indianapolis - MARK A. LEE
  • Angela Lee and Kristen Johnson are an engaged couple living in Indianapolis
  • Mark A. Lee

Election Day is November 8.

We'll say that again, for posterity.

Election. Day. Is. November. 8.

After the 2014 midterm elections, Indiana was awarded a dubious badge of honor: lowest voter turnout in the nation. Only 28 percent of Hoosiers turned out to vote; 43 percent of state House and Senate races were uncontested.

Just a guess: Next Tuesday isn't going to be like that. In fact, election officials have warned that there are so many expected absentee ballots that results may take more than a day to count.

We'll be real with you. It's been an exhausting, seemingly interminable, exciting, demoralizing, troubling election cycle. Starting with the primaries, Indiana played a role on a national scale. Bernie Sanders scored a surprising victory here. Donald Trump claimed victory over Ted Cruz, who dropped out shortly after. Then Governor Mike Pence was announced as Trump's running mate, which caused a seat-filling scramble. Add in Evan Bayh's surprising re-entry into the Senate race after Coats' announced retirement, and you've got quite a big year for the Hoosier state.

RELATED: Find your polling place

After all the craziness, we wanted to simplify our election coverage as much as possible for Marion County voters. In this year's election guide, we outlined both questions on the ballot, then identified 12 key races in the state, and broke down the candidates' positions on core issues very simply.

Threaded throughout our coverage, you'll see a photo essay by Mark A. Lee featuring Hoosiers personifying issues that have defined this election cycle. See more of those shots here.

Hillary vs. The Donald has claimed much of the attention in 2016's dramatic Russian-hack-filled race. But there are many, many local elections at stake that will impact life in Central Indiana just as much as the presidency. NUVO's Editorial Board encourages you to get informed, wake up early and go vote on Tuesday.

Everything you need to know about voting on Tuesday:

NUVO's Guide to the Issues

Should Indiana alter its constitution for hunters? 

What's at stake in the transit referendum? 

The race for Attorney General pits two Northern Indiana men against one another

Superintendent race is oddly contentious

Why should you vote? Let nine Hoosiers tell you.  

How to make your write-in vote count

Everything to know about voter ID before you head to the polls

Straight-ticket voting change could surprise Hoosier voters

Browse letters to the editor on mass transit 

Ask Renee gets political

Everything to know about Pence as VP

Former NUVO Managing Editor Ed Wenck on #NeverTrump

David Hoppe on Hillary Clinton, or else

Bayh vs. Young in the Senate

