NUVOpop: Locke & Key 

Happy Holidays, everyone! For those that celebrate it, Christmas is right around the corner. If you're stumped on what to get your loved ones this year, well, there are some really cool new comics you can get them into!
You could also take them to see the new Assassin's Creed movie, or take your sweet heart to see Rogue One because Star Wars is always a good choice.
OR YOU COULD GET THEM TO READ LOCKE & KEY IF THEY HAVEN'T ALREADY BECAUSE THERE'S A NEW ONE SHOT OUT THIS WEEK. *takes a deep breath* If you haven't read Locke & Key, it's written by Joe Hill, son of Stephen King, it's about three kids that move into their father's old house and they find keys that grant them different powers... however there's someone sinister after the keys as well. Oooooo.
Also out this week in comics.. we have a new Divinity series starting and it's all about the Stalinverse, baby. The Soviet Union has taken over the entire world, comrades!
We also have Star Trek/ Green Lantern: The Spectrum War PART TWO beginning this week as well. As you might also know, the Guardians of the Galaxy are stranded on Earth! So now we have two characters getting their own ongoing series. We also have one last holiday special arriving from Power Man and Iron Fist!
Finally, we have a new Jem and the Holograms comic series starting, but this one is all about the Misfits! Learn more about their origin and their music.
TOP PICKS
Gamora
(W) Nicole Perlman (A) Marco Checchetto
Join Gamora on a journey of redemption. She was once the best assassin Thanos ever had, but now she's a defender of the universe, a Guardian of the Galaxy! Watch as Gamora earns her title of Deadliest Woman in the Galaxy and watch her transform from a heartless killer to a savior of the weak.
Hookjaw
(W) Simon Spurrier (A) Conor Boyle
Off the coast of Somalia, a group of marine scientists are tracking and studying a pack of great white sharks. Things are going swimmingly, until they get caught in the middle of battle between pirates and the US Navy! Also... the CIA seems REALLY interested in their work. And if that's not enough to handle already, they will soon be face to face with the legendary terror of the sea known as Hookjaw!
Justice League Suicide Squad
(W) Joshua Williamson (A/CA) Jason Fabok
So, Amanda Waller has been operating the Suicide Squad secretly. It's a group of villains with bombs in their brains that handle the tasks that our heroes can't handle. And the Justice League has just discovered that the Suicide Squad exists. Obviously this goes against everything they stand for! But Waller isn't letting her team go without a fight... This is DC Rebirth's first major event, PLUS it's a weekly series. Enjoy!
Locke & Key Small World
(W) Joe Hill (A) Jay Fotos/ Gabriel Rodriguez
AHHHHH LOCKE & KEY IS BACK!!!! Even though it's only for one issue. It's still better than nothing *grumbles*
So, Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez are returning to tell another story from Lovecraft, Massachusetts. The series originally revolved around the Locke children and their adventures with the keys. In this one shot, we go back in time to one of the older key-holders. Two girls open a birthday gift and get a shocking surprise!
Hint hint: it's got eight legs and it's yucky looking.
Star-Lord
(W) Chip Zdarsky (A/CA) Kris Anka
So, the Guardians of the Galaxy are stranded on Earth after their ship was destroyed during a Civil War 2 related battle. Who knows how long they'll be stranded here! It's been a while since Peter Quill has been on Earth so now he's got a lot of catching up to do! Instead of serving up justice, he'll be serving up gin and tonics because he's a bartender now!
That's all for this week! Next week... a new Supergirl series flies on to stands and a new Hulk series about Jennifer Walters starts as well.