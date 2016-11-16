NUVOpop: Ghost Rider! 

Hello everyone! Sorry about the skip last week. I lost my voice and am just now getting it back, so I apologize if I sound a little raspy in this video.
I hope everyone had a wonderful Thanksgiving and ate a lot of food and sunk into a nice slumber afterwards. December is right around the corner so be sure to head over to your local comic shop and stock up on comics that you can enjoy while you escape the cold of winter!
This week in comics... DC is giving out a free comic! Direct Currents is a new quarterly comic that gives you sneak peeks of what's going on in the DC Universe. In this first issue, you'll get to check out the newest upcoming event from DC... Justice League VS. Suicide Squad! There's also the DC New Talent Showcase which features stories by the newest writers from the DC Talent Development.
TOP PICKS
Ghost Rider
(W) Felipe Smith (A) Danillo Beyruth, Tradd Moore
It's the return of Robbie Reyes! When a mysterious object crash lands in Robbie's backyard, he has to team up with the Totally Awesome Hulk, Amadeus Cho! But with Robbie still possessed by the ghost of his dead uncle, is he really in control of the situation?
ALSO! We are introduced to a new villain in this issue! Much excitement.
IVX
(W) Charles Soule (A/CA) Kenneth Rocafort
Taking place after Death of X, this sets up the stage for the Inhumans VS. X-Men event! Find out who the key players are going to be. Everyone, X-Men and Inhumans alike, are preparing for war.
No Angel
(W) Eric Palicki, Adrianne Palicki (A) Ari Syahrazad
There are many religious texts that talk about strange creatures coming from heaven and mating with humans. Their children will become superhuman heroes! Hannah Gregory was minding her business when a cult comes after her, convinced that she is a descendant of these creatures.
Savage
(W) B. Clay Moore (A) Clayton Henry (A/CA) Lewis LaRosa
It's kind of a modern day Tarzan story from Valiant! Fifteen years ago, a star athlete and his pregnant model wife vanished without a trace. The world believes they're dead but it turns out their plane crashed on a mysterious island filled with prehistoric creatures.
Tales From The Crypt
(W) Gerry Conway, David Anthony Kraft, Stefan Petrucha (A) Robert Hack, Miran Kim (A/CA) Jolyon Yates
It's an all new Tales From The Crypt series! This issue features new stories by an array of talented writers and artists. One story is about Alexander Hamilton turning over in his grave because he isn't pleased with the award winning play about his life. There's another about a landlord's get rich quick scheme and the final is about a broker who aims to make a killing in the stock market.
That's all for this week! Next week.. we have Optimus Prime, Nova and a new Star Wars series about Doctor Aphra (from the Darth Vader series) are all starting next week! There's also a new series from the creative team behind the Batgirl revamp called Motor Crush!