NUVOpop: First Comics of 2017! 

Happy New Year! I hope your weekend was lovely and full of a ridiculous amount of comics!
2017 looks like another amazing year for comics and comic movies. The Batman Lego Movie, Old Man Logan, Justice League... WONDER WOMAN. Ugh, how could things be any better?
The first batch of comics to come out this year look very promising as well. We have new characters coming out and old characters resurfacing. And something about a dead pool of ducks?
TOP PICKS
Deadpool the Duck
(W) Stuart Moore (A) Jacopo Camagni
So, Deadpool has been sent on a super secret mission from SHIELD to capture an ET that's running across the plains. It should be an easy mission, especially for good ole Wade Wilson. But things are never that simple in the Marvel Universe. And now there's a duck mercenary running around the country.
WAUGH.
Fall and Rise of Captain Atom
(W) Cary Bates, Greg Weisman (A) Will Conrad
Captain Atom is a dude with super cool powers. He can fly, he can absorb energy and blast it out of his finger tips. However, he hasn't been a part of the DC Universe for years. What's been going on with him? And now in this mini series, we will finally get to see what became of our strange hero.
JLA The Atom Rebirth
(W) Steve Orlando (A) Andy MacDonald
We were first introduced to Ryan Choi in the DC Rebirth issue, and now, after the harrowing events of Justice League VS Suicide Squad, we get to see him in action as the hero known as the Atom! Ryan is a shy guy with anxiety, allergies, and poor social skills. In this one shot issue, we get to see Ryan on his first day of college!
And, boy, is he in for a wild ride.
The Unstoppable Wasp
(W) Jeremy Whitley (A) Elsa Charretier
Nadia is the daughter of Hank Pym and a teenage super genius. After escaping the Red Room after many years, she's the newest Wasp and an Avenger as well! But she's been sheltered all this time and needs to figure out who she is in this brand new series. And she'll need a little help from Mockingbird and Miss Marvel!
USAvengers
(W) Al Ewing (A) Paco Medina
Another title spinning in after the events of Civil War 2... USAVENGERS! They're the heroes this country deserves and they'll tackle all the weird cases that the normal Avengers can't handle. Composed of the best and the brightest and the most patriotic, they are ready to defend the good ole red, white and blue!
That's all for this week! Next week, we have a Vixen Rebirth issue AND the one you've all been waiting for... the Justice League Power Rangers cross over!
