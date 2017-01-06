Search
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Pinterest
  • Instagram
  • Sign Up for Our E-Newsletters

January 06, 2017 Food + Drink » Food News

New York Magazine highlights the Indianapolis "Gourmet Revolution" 

By
Reddit Email Add to favorites
click to enlarge Thunderbird was one of the centerpieces for New York Magazines overview of Indianapolis
  • Thunderbird was one of the centerpieces for New York Magazines overview of Indianapolis
New York Magazine recently released an article titled, "Taste a Gourmet Revolution in Indianapolis." The article begins by saying:
The midwestern racing capital’s culinary scene accelerates thanks to a flurry of restaurants in up-and-coming neighborhoods and urban-renewal projects citywide.
click to enlarge There's so much food and drink in the Indianapolis City Market
  • There's so much food and drink in the Indianapolis City Market
Writer Emily Saldino then goes on to share a ton of places around the city from place to stay like The Fountainview Inn and The Alexander to things to do like enjoy a ride on the Indianapolis Cultural Trail or heading to the Indianapolis City Market.

But, as you probably guessed from the title, the food and drink scenes around the city are the stars of the piece.  Saldino suggests food and drinks at the popular Fountain Square bar, Thunderbird. She also says, "Bring a date to Marrow, a sultry Fountain Square joint that opened in November and serves globetrotting plates in a dimly lit space." Vida also made the list as a place to see in Lockerbie Square, and one that didn't make it, but is worth checking out from the same restaurant group,in the same neighborhood,is the newly opened Livery.

She then turns the expertise over to Jonathan Brooks, owner and chef of Milktooth, to have him give an insiders look into the city. Brooks gives a shoutout to the 'farm-to-table' and rum paradise Black Market. He then follows up with Libertine, Pioneer and Bluebeard and shares the greatness that is 18th Street Brewery.


If 2016 is a signifier of the year to come, then this is bound to be just the first of many major publications that will highlight Indianapolis and our burgeoning culinary scene in 2017.

Related Locations

More Food News »

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Reddit Email Add to favorites

Comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Latest in Food News

Around the Web

Trending Now

More Shared

This Week's Flyers

About The Author

Cavan McGinsie

Cavan McGinsie
Bio:
 I travel. I eat. I drink. I meet. I record. I'm the Food & Drink Editor here at NUVO and I'm always happy to chat with people about anything over a coffee, beer, or meal. Let me know your thoughts on Indianapolis.

Events & Best Bets

Today Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu
Brewery Tours of Indianapolis

Best Bet: Brewery Tours of Indianapolis @ Various Locations

$30

Today's Best Bets | All of today's events

Arts
Screen
Music
Sports
Dining
Bars

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Around the Web

Current Issue

Issue Cover

This Week's
Digital Edition

  • January 4-10, 2017

Current City Guide

Find a Nuvo Cover Gallery Archives
Search
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Pinterest
  • Instagram
  • Sign Up for Our E-Newsletters
Newsletters Sign up for the latest news and to win free tickets to events Newsletters Sign up for the latest news and to win free tickets to events
Tickets Buy tickets to events around Central Indiana Tickets Buy tickets to events around Central Indiana
Contests Win free stuff from NUVOmedia and our partners Contests Win free stuff from NUVOmedia and our partners
Classifieds Buy, sell and trade opportunities Classifieds Buy, sell and trade opportunities
Nuvo Singles Meet tens of thousands of local singles around central Indiana Nuvo Singles Meet tens of thousands of local singles around central Indiana
This Week's Issue Issue Cover This Week's Issue
 Find a Nuvo
Publication Info
Check It Out

All contents copyright © 2017 NUVO Inc.
3951 N. Meridian St., Suite 200, Indianapolis, IN 46208
Website powered by Foundation