New York Magazine highlights the Indianapolis "Gourmet Revolution" 

New York Magazine
Thunderbird was one of the centerpieces for New York Magazines overview of Indianapolis
recently released an article titled, "Taste a Gourmet Revolution in Indianapolis."
The article begins by saying:
The midwestern racing capital’s culinary scene accelerates thanks to a flurry of restaurants in up-and-coming neighborhoods and urban-renewal projects citywide.
There's so much food and drink in the Indianapolis City Market
Writer Emily Saldino then goes on to share a ton of places around the city from place to stay like The Fountainview Inn
and The Alexander
to things to do like enjoy a ride on the Indianapolis Cultural Trail
or heading to the Indianapolis City Market
But, as you probably guessed from the title, the food and drink scenes around the city are the stars of the piece. Saldino suggests food and drinks at the popular Fountain Square bar, Thunderbird
. She also says, "Bring a date to Marrow, a sultry Fountain Square joint that opened in November and serves globetrotting plates in a dimly lit space." Vida
also made the list as a place to see in Lockerbie Square, and one that didn't make it, but is worth checking out from the same restaurant group,in the same neighborhood,is the newly opened Livery
She then turns the expertise over to Jonathan Brooks, owner and chef of Milktooth
, to have him give an insiders look into the city. Brooks gives a shoutout to the 'farm-to-table' and rum paradise Black Market
. He then follows up with Libertine
, Pioneer
and Bluebeard
and shares the greatness that is 18th Street Brewery
If 2016 is a signifier of the year to come,
then this is bound to be just the first of many major publications that will highlight Indianapolis and our burgeoning culinary scene in 2017.