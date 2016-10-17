New restaurants in Indianapolis in 2016 

click to enlarge The Gallery Pastry Shop's tiramisu and eclair

Cavan McGinsie

click to enlarge A few of the options at Gregory's Russian Restaurant

Submitted Photo

click to enlarge The Mug's pork tenderloin, sweet potato waffle fries, and killer hot dogs

Sarah Murrell

The fresh flown in Cobia from Salt on Mass

Cavan McGinsie

This new spot has everyone excited with their incredible pastries, I honestly don't know if I've ever had a bigger array of people randomly bring up a new eatery and that is a very good sign. I also don't know if I've ever been closer to Heaven than when taking a bite of their Provence. First off, it feels like you're eating a work of art and then you take a bite of the creamy lavender and white chocolate mousse followed by a light crunch of the french macaron base, you realize you are.NUVO's editorial team has come to the conclusion that the pastry chefs at this SoBro establishment are freaking wizards using magic to create food this incredible.With the closing of Russia House Indianapolis was without a staple world cuisine until just over a month ago when this new spot opened up in Castleton with a menu filled with classic Russian fare. Enjoy an overindulgence of beef, pork, ham and sausage with the sweet and savory soup Meat Solyanka, or with the meat or cheese filled crepes known as Blinchikis. Or go with something a little safer like the ever-popular Chicken Kiev.At Gregory's every meal comes with an extra side of music played on the dining room's piano by the titular character of the restaurant Dr. Gregory Baranovsky.This little spot snuck into the building in Broad Ripple that was Dagwood's Deli & Sub Shop and then Greek's Pizzeria. While the building hasn't done well in the past, there also aren't many options for seafood in Broad Ripple. Pair that with awesome customer service, which is an under-rated, but highly important aspect of any dining experience and that is exactly why Geeks might finally stick around in this seeming black hole.In case you're not a seafood fan, Geeks also happens to serve one of the best Philly Cheesesteak Sandwiches you'll ever come across outside of Philly, and that compliment doesn't come lightly.There are sushi restaurants where you should go for the nigiri and sashimi options and there are places to go for the rolls. This is a roll restaurant and while some sushi aficionados find that to mean it's lower quality, that isn't the case here, it's just that they craft some fucking incredible rolls like the Foxy Lady, the Tiger Roll, the American Dream (you can never go wrong with succulent, deep fried soft-shell crab), and for something that still resembles sushi go for the gorgeous Rainbow Roll.Another interesting aspect to the menu here is the option of all-you-can-eat sushi. ALL-YOU-CAN-EAT!If you've ever sojourned to The Mug in Greenfield or had a Mug Double or one of their famous tenderloins delivered to your doorstep by ClusterTruck, then your already know why this is an exciting addition to this Eastside cultural hub. The only problem you'll run into here is it's crazily popular, so you may have to wait a bit, but once you get a taste that wait will quickly slide from your mind.Don't miss out on the garlic fries. I repeat: don't miss out on the garlic fries. The Mug is owned by the same people and Tyner Pond Farms supplies all of the meat to The Mug, making it a true farm-to-fork experience. And don't make a quick trip next door to the Tyner Pond Market to get yourself some truly quality products to take home to your own kitchen.It's a chain and sometimes that can deter some people, but don't let that happen here, Punch Bowl Social is an incredible little (well, actually gigantic spot). The Denver-based operation had taken nearly everything you could want in a dining experience and put it into one locale.First, enjoy a Southern-style meal from a menu curated by celebrity chef Hugh Acheson. Pair that with their award-winning cocktails.Once you're filled, order another of those cocktails or a local brew and spend the evening bowling, bocce-ing, karaoke-ing, foosballing, dancing, arcade gaming or sitting by a fire and chatting with friends with a good drink in hand. There's literally something here for everyone.The novelty here is pouring your own beer from taps, which is a nice novelty if you're interested in getting to do tastes of multiple beers (it definitely can get awkward asking a bartender to continually pour you samples). Once you've chosen your beer for the evening, you have to get some food. The menu seems like standard bar fare, and it is, but the people at Rebar have outdone themselves with their dishes like fried green tomatoes and addicting Wisconsin Cheese Curds.Oh, and their burger is officially in the running for one of the best in the city.In a land of pubs and bar-fare on Mass Ave this high end seafood restaurant came in and gave us a new style of eatery in the popular cultural district. The seafood is flown in, fresh daily and the kitchen prepares it to perfection.While the place is high end it is a far cry from being pretentious and that is nice for a night when you're going out bar-hopping or when you have a show to go to at Old National Centre — no one wants to do either of these things while dressed to the nines.This definitely is a place to stick to the fresh options; you can always get the fish and chips or hush puppies, but why would you do that to yourself when there is pan roasted Halibut and grilled Cobia. If you're not a seafood fan, no worries, the menu has plenty of locally-sourced options like steaks from Fischer Farms and an Indiana tomato and mozzarella plate.We're almost out of the warm season, but you still have time to swing by this adorable little shop while you're riding, walking or running down the Monon Trail. It's a small building directly next to the trail that serves yummy, classic ice cream and a few specialty sweet options: have you ever had ice cream stuffed donuts!?