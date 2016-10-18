New cases of possible voter registration fraud under investigation 

click to enlarge
Indiana State Police are investigating another case of possible voter registration fraud after thousands of dates of birth and first names were changed.
“At this time, my office is not sure why these records were changed, but we have evaluated the Statewide Voter Registration System and have found no indication it has been compromised,” Secretary of State Connie Lawson said in a statement. “We believe this may be a case of voter fraud and have turned our findings over to the state police.”
Voters began contacting the secretary of state’s office after failing to locate their registration record online at IndianaVoters.com
The website requires users to put in their name, county of residence and date of birth. If the date of birth or name is incorrect, the user cannot find their registration. According to the secretary of state’s office, this is leading these voters to think they are no longer registered to vote in the upcoming election.
Voters who have encountered this issue and contacted the secretary of state’s office did vote in the primary election.
Anyone who discovers their name or birth date has been changed should contact their county election officials. They may be able to find a voter’s record if there is an issue. Since the voter registration deadline has passed, only the county election offices may be able to assist voters to correct information under limited circumstances.
Voters who find their date of birth or first name is incorrect on their registration will still be able to vote in the Nov. 8 General Election. The secretary of state’s office encourages all voters to vote early to ensure they do not encounter any issues when casting their ballot.
Earlier this month, Indiana State Police detectives said they were investigating the activities of a group called the Indiana Voter Registration Project in 57 counties. Detectives said the group may be connected to altered voter registrations. In this case, the fraudulent voter registrations include a combination of real names with made up or incorrect addresses, fake names with fake addresses, and real names with fake dates of birth.
Voters with questions on either set of circumstances can call the Hoosier Voter Hotline at 1-866-IN-1-VOTE.