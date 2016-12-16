Mr. Daniel will help you feel the love today 

Mr. Daniel

Soundcloud.com

<a href="http://mrdaniel.bandcamp.com/album/mr-daniel-feels-the-love">Mr. Daniel Feels The Love by Mr. Daniel</a>

Just soak in these lyrics for a moment:I feel it. I feel the love. And that's the intention, of course, on Mr. Daniel's new releaseout today. Mr. Daniel is Daniel Paquette, a prolifically-performing musician for kids — and for me. (I have been vibing with "Banana in the Morning" all morning, friends.) That's the thing about music for kids: it's really for everyone. (Personally, I think I need to meditate on "It's OK To Be Awesome" for a while.)Below is a stream of Mr. Daniel's new album, his third release but first of all originals. You can snag a copy for your favorite kids at a passel of shows in Indy in the next several days.Mr. Daniel answered a few questions about his music-making for us below:I'm still learning what "kids music" is to me. One thing that I do consciously think of when I'm making an album for kids is are they going to be engaged physically. Will it make them move? Will it make them sing? What can I do to keep their attention? But the number one thing I keep in mind, which has really always been the same for any recordings I make, is am I having fun, do I like it, do I think it's interesting or cool? I think that translates no matter what kind of art or music you make for any kind of audience.One thing I'll add about performing for adults and kids, is that you absolutely know if kids are engaged and into your music or not. There is no question. With adults you often can't really know. I do really like that about playing for kids, you don't have to wonder if anyone cares, because you can see whether they are dancing, singing, looking at you, moving. Adults could be looking at you and thinking about anything. Kids are open books and I love it.Kids appreciate showing them attention in the songs and performance. Adults do too, but adults also appreciate an artist's introspection and to some extent self-absorption. I don't know if kids really connect with that aspect at all.Often times one of the challenges that people face when caring for people with special needs is basic connection. I find that I can often connect very powerfully and immediately with music. What is it exactly that does it? Not quite sure, but it sure feels good.I will also add that most days I feel like I am the luckiest person in the world to be doing what I'm doing. It's amazing and I'm so grateful for all the families that have supported me on this fun journey. And this being my third kids album but first one with original songs, I am so excited to finally offer something brand new for everyone to rock out to.Mr. Daniel Feels The LoveSaturday, December 17 at Rabble Coffee, 10:30 a.m.Sunday December 18 at Indy CD and Vinyl's Kids Day, 4 p.m.Tuesday, December 20 at Whole Foods (Carmel), 10 a.m.Friday, December 23 at The Urban Chalkboard's Holiday Sing-A-Long (Carmel), 9:30 a.m., 11 a.m.Wednesday, December 28, Fishers Library, 9:30 a.m., 11 a.m.