More Indianapolis restaurants close up shop 

"Alas, Another Closing



Patrick’s Kitchen in Zionsville was ahead of the curve a decade ago with beer tastings and beer and food pairings. Patrick and Beth Mullens brought their zest for all things craft from a fruitful tenure at Bloomington Brewing Company/Lennie’s. Zionsville seemed like a perfect place to emphasize farm to plate before it became rampant.



The official release came at turn of the new year: “We regretfully announce the closing of our restaurant at the end of 2016.



It was a great ten years, and we are so grateful to our loyal guests for your support and patronage.



Our restaurant was always about hospitality. Over the past ten years, we have met wonderful people, and made fast friends. We've seen some of our employees go on to do great things. We've seen a lot of young people become adults. We are proud of our contribution to the community, and feel that we've been more than just a place to eat, and more than just a job for our staff. We want to thank each of our employees, past and present, for their hard work and their dedication to hospitality.



We will keep you informed with what we are planning for the future. We'd like to thank our guests, and the community, for a wonderful run. We have always thought of Patrick's as belonging to Zionsville, and we were just the caretakers.



—-Beth and Patrick”



Mullens assures us the well-loved smokehouse treats will continue in partnership with Danny Boy Brewing Company in Carmel."

The gelato shop that also offered up some delicious meatballs and one of the best Italian sausage sandwiches you'll ever have, is officially closed after just over a year and a half in business.We also received a notification that a favorite brunch stop in Zionsville is now closed. Rita Kohn, NUVO's Beer Maven sent a late night e-mail with this news aboutWe here at NUVO wish all of the incredible people that brought us these establishments the best of luck, it's hard to see so many places that are beloved by so many people around the city having to close up their operations.Let this be a reminder to continually support your favorite places. Become a regular; return time and time again and invite your friends. In a market where we are constantly seeing new restaurants open it can be hard to remember the places that have been there for us over the years. Let's make 2017 a year where we are mindful of the places we've always loved.