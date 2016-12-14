Search
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Pinterest
  • Instagram
  • Sign Up for Our E-Newsletters

December 14, 2016 News » Education

More failing schools with accountability formula change 

By
Reddit Email Add to favorites
click to enlarge PEXELS.COM
  • pexels.com
By Rachel Hoffmeyer

After changing the method for calculating school accountability grades, Indiana has more failing schools and fewer schools with A’s.

The Indiana Department of Education Tuesday released A-F accountability grades for 2016. Failing schools increased by 3.5 percentage points. Schools earning an A dropped by 31.8 percentage points.


Members of the State Board of Education said some of the shift is connected to the new manner in which the accountability grades are calculated which rewards a school’s growth as well as other career-readiness standards.

“This year, Indiana implemented a new student-centered school accountability system utilizing Indiana’s new, more rigorous standards and assessments for the first time,” Superintendent of Public Instruction Glenda Ritz said in a statement. “For those reasons, the 2015-16 school year establishes a new baseline for school accountability grades in Indiana.”
click to enlarge The Indiana Department of Education released A-F accountability grades for schools. This is a percentage breakdown of where schools were in 2015 compared to 2016. - INDIANA DEPT. OF EDUCATION
  • The Indiana Department of Education released A-F accountability grades for schools. This is a percentage breakdown of where schools were in 2015 compared to 2016.
  • Indiana Dept. of Education
Additionally, legislators passed a law to prevent a school’s grade from being unfavorably affected by the 2015 ISTEP scores, a key factor in the accountability formula. Legislators called 2015 a transition year with higher standards and a new test, leading to significantly lower test scores.

After the ISTEP scores dipped again in 2016, school officials are already discussing trying to get accountability grades to be held harmless once again.

Schools have 30 days to appeal their accountability grade to the State Board of Education.

A full list of the grades can be found by clicking here.

More Education »

Tags: ,

Reddit Email Add to favorites

Comments

Readers also liked…

Latest in Education

Around the Web

Trending Now

More Shared

This Week's Flyers

About The Author

The Statehouse File
Bio:
 TheStatehouseFile.com is a news service powered by Franklin College journalism students.

Events & Best Bets

Today Thu Fri Sat Sun Mon Tue
The Plot in You

Best Bet: The Plot in You @ Emerson Theater

$12 advance, $14 doors

Today's Best Bets | All of today's events

Arts
Screen
Music
Sports
Dining
Bars

Submit an Event

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Around the Web

Current Issue

Issue Cover

This Week's
Digital Edition

  • December 14-20, 2016

Current City Guide

Find a Nuvo Cover Gallery Archives
Search
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Pinterest
  • Instagram
  • Sign Up for Our E-Newsletters
Newsletters Sign up for the latest news and to win free tickets to events Newsletters Sign up for the latest news and to win free tickets to events
Tickets Buy tickets to events around Central Indiana Tickets Buy tickets to events around Central Indiana
Contests Win free stuff from NUVOmedia and our partners Contests Win free stuff from NUVOmedia and our partners
Classifieds Buy, sell and trade opportunities Classifieds Buy, sell and trade opportunities
Nuvo Singles Meet tens of thousands of local singles around central Indiana Nuvo Singles Meet tens of thousands of local singles around central Indiana
This Week's Issue Issue Cover This Week's Issue
 Find a Nuvo
Publication Info
Check It Out

All contents copyright © 2016 NUVO Inc.
3951 N. Meridian St., Suite 200, Indianapolis, IN 46208
Website powered by Foundation