Search
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Pinterest
  • Instagram
  • Sign Up for Our E-Newsletters

March 14, 2017 Sports » Sports + Recreation

Miller Time Podcast Episode #181 

By
Reddit Email Add to favorites
click to enlarge AP
  • AP

Jon Filet and Flava Dave return from an extended absence to check in on a Pacers team perpetually stuck near the .500 mark. They discuss Indiana's addiction to playing down to competition and ponder the happiness of Jeff Teague. Also, LaVar Ball is a terrible human being, the Knicks are a just-as terrible basketball team, and Joe Young likes to wear hoodies, t00.

Click here to listen to the show on iTunes.

Click here to subscribe to the show in Stitcher.

Click here to subscribe to the show in Google Play.

Click here for the RSS Feed stem.

More Sports + Recreation »

Tags: , , ,

Reddit Email Add to favorites

Comments

Speaking of Indiana Pacers, Miller Time Podcast

Readers also liked…

Latest in Sports + Recreation

Around the Web

Trending Now

More Shared

This Week's Flyers

Events & Best Bets

Today Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun Mon
The Faith & Action Project Spring Conference

Best Bet: The Faith & Action Project Spring Conference @ Christian Theological Seminary

$20

Today's Best Bets | All of today's events

Arts
Screen
Music
Sports
Dining
Bars

Submit an Event

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Around the Web

Current Issue

Issue Cover

This Week's
Digital Edition

  • March 8-14, 2017

Current City Guide

Find a Nuvo Cover Gallery Archives
Search
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Pinterest
  • Instagram
  • Sign Up for Our E-Newsletters
Newsletters Sign up for the latest news and to win free tickets to events Newsletters Sign up for the latest news and to win free tickets to events
Tickets Buy tickets to events around Central Indiana Tickets Buy tickets to events around Central Indiana
Contests Win free stuff from NUVOmedia and our partners Contests Win free stuff from NUVOmedia and our partners
Classifieds Buy, sell and trade opportunities Classifieds Buy, sell and trade opportunities
Nuvo Singles Meet tens of thousands of local singles around central Indiana Nuvo Singles Meet tens of thousands of local singles around central Indiana
This Week's Issue Issue Cover This Week's Issue
 Find a Nuvo
Publication Info
Check It Out

All contents copyright © 2017 NUVO Inc.
3951 N. Meridian St., Suite 200, Indianapolis, IN 46208
Website powered by Foundation