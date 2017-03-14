Miller Time Podcast Episode #181 

Jon Filet and Flava Dave return from an extended absence to check in on a Pacers team perpetually stuck near the .500 mark. They discuss Indiana's addiction to playing down to competition and ponder the happiness of Jeff Teague. Also, LaVar Ball is a terrible human being, the Knicks are a just-as terrible basketball team, and Joe Young likes to wear hoodies, t00.
