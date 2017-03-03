Miller Time Podcast Episode #180 

Jon Filet and Flava Dave give their first in-depth assessment of Nate McMillan in his first year as coach of the Pacers, including their likes and dislikes, and why his impact may not mean much in the grand scheme of things. Also, Jon breaks down the method behind Monta's resurgence (free throws aside) and Flave Dave sings the Christmas Tree song and songs from the other Nate Dogg. Also, the Pacers rally against Houston, fall short against the Spurs and leave Big Al in the dust (for now).
