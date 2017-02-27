Miller Time Podcast Episode #179 

Jon Filet and Flava Dave touch on an up-and-down weekend in Pacers basketball, including an old fashion rout over Memphis and a ticky-tack ejection for Paul George against Miami. Also, the pair predict the future of the NBA regarding the Houston Rockets, and discuss whether Terrance Jones is a possible fit. All that and more.
Click here to listen to the show on iTunes.
Click here to subscribe to the show in Stitcher.
Click here to subscribe to the show in Google Play.
Click here for the RSS Feed stem.